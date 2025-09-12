 On This Day in Music History - September 13 - Noise11.com
Steve Kilbey of The Church photo by Ros O'Gorman

On This Day in Music History – September 13

by Noise11.com on September 13, 2025

in News

September 13 has seen a mix of major album releases, breakthrough concerts, and the birth of several prominent musicians. Globally, artists from blues to pop have marked this day with songs and shows that left a lasting impact. In Australia, too, it is remembered for the birthday of Steve Kilbey and Stephen Cummings-icons of alternative rock-among other milestones.

🎵 Events
1969 – The Toronto Rock & Roll Revival show, an all-day festival featuring the Plastic Ono Band with John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Chuck Berry, and The Doors, takes place. The performance later becomes immortalised on the live album Live Peace in Toronto 1969.
1958 – Cliff Richard makes his first television appearance performing “Move It” on Oh Boy!, a key moment in British rock & roll history.

🎂 Birthdays
1952 – Randy Jones, original member of The Village People.
1965 – Dave Mustaine, founding member of Megadeth.
1977 – Fiona Apple, US singer-songwriter.
1993 – Niall Horan, member of One Direction.
1954 – Steve Kilbey, lead singer and songwriter of Australian band The Church.
1954 – Stephen Cummings, Australian rock/pop musician and solo artist.

🇦🇺 Australian Music Highlights
Steve Kilbey of The Church was born on this day, later becoming one of Australia’s most influential alternative rock frontmen.
Stephen Cummings, a key figure in Australian rock and pop, also celebrates his birthday on this date.

