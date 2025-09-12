On This Day in Music History - September 13 - Noise11.com

September 13 has seen a mix of major album releases, breakthrough concerts, and the birth of several prominent musicians. Globally, artists from blues to pop have marked this day with songs and shows that left a lasting impact. In Australia, too, it is remembered for the birthday of Steve Kilbey and Stephen Cummings-icons of alternative rock-among other milestones.

🎵 Events

1969 – The Toronto Rock & Roll Revival show, an all-day festival featuring the Plastic Ono Band with John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Chuck Berry, and The Doors, takes place. The performance later becomes immortalised on the live album Live Peace in Toronto 1969.

1958 – Cliff Richard makes his first television appearance performing “Move It” on Oh Boy!, a key moment in British rock & roll history.

🎂 Birthdays

1952 – Randy Jones, original member of The Village People.

1965 – Dave Mustaine, founding member of Megadeth.

1977 – Fiona Apple, US singer-songwriter.

1993 – Niall Horan, member of One Direction.

1954 – Steve Kilbey, lead singer and songwriter of Australian band The Church.

1954 – Stephen Cummings, Australian rock/pop musician and solo artist.

🇦🇺 Australian Music Highlights

Steve Kilbey of The Church was born on this day, later becoming one of Australia’s most influential alternative rock frontmen.

Stephen Cummings, a key figure in Australian rock and pop, also celebrates his birthday on this date.

