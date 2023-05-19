Oops, James Reyne Broke An Ankle and Rib and Reschedules Way Out West Tour - Noise11.com

Ouch, James Reyne has “had a little accident, nothing too series” (as Icehouse would say) and dates for the Way Out West tour with Ella Hooper have had to be rescheduled.

James, his plastered leg and moonboot, have been ordered to take some time off to recover and breaking his ankle and rib.

Greetings One and All Just a quick explanation as to why we’ve re-scheduled some of the gigs on the Way Out West Tour. I broke my ankle and my rib! Doc’s orders are to take it easy with the leg raised, plastered and moon-booted for the meantime. And try not to cough, sneeze or breathe too deeply. Ouch! Luckily I’m in good hands and we’re working hard to make sure we’re back on the road by the end of June. Hope all is great with all of you. X James *This impacts the following shows. Enmore NSW / Palais VIC /Anita’s NSW /Tivoli QLD/ Miami Marketta QLD & Theatre Royal TAS. You may have already been contacted by the venue or ticketing agent in regards to rescheduled dates. If you can not make rescheduled dates refunds are available. There will be a further update next week as to confirmed changes. Thanks for your patience.

https://jamesreyne.com.au/tours/

