Ozzy Osbourne Denies Antisemite Kanye West Use of Song - Noise11.com

Ozzy Osbourne has rejected a request from Kanye West for use of his Black Sabbath song ‘War Pigs’ on a new album because he says West is an Antisemite but West went ahead and used it regardless.

People at the listening party in Chicago for the album on Thursday heard the sample used for the album that was due to be released on Friday. Osbourne has been vocals saying “I want no association with this man” and come Friday the album did not appear.

Osbourne said on social media:

Kanye West ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!

West used Black Sabbath ‘Iron Man’ on ‘Hell of a Life’ from 2010’s ‘My Beautiful Twisted Dark Fantasy’ but that was before West outed himself. In 2022 West said he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people”. He has also said “planned parenthood was made with the KKK to control the Jew population”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

