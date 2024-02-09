 Ozzy Osbourne Denies Antisemite Kanye West Use of Song - Noise11.com
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ozzy Osbourne Denies Antisemite Kanye West Use of Song

by Paul Cashmere on February 10, 2024

in News

Ozzy Osbourne has rejected a request from Kanye West for use of his Black Sabbath song ‘War Pigs’ on a new album because he says West is an Antisemite but West went ahead and used it regardless.

People at the listening party in Chicago for the album on Thursday heard the sample used for the album that was due to be released on Friday. Osbourne has been vocals saying “I want no association with this man” and come Friday the album did not appear.

Osbourne said on social media:

Kanye West ASKED PERMISSION TO SAMPLE A SECTION OF A 1983 LIVE PERFORMANCE OF “WAR PIG” FROM THE US FESTIVAL WITHOUT VOCALS & WAS REFUSED PERMISSION BECAUSE HE IS AN ANTISEMITE AND HAS CAUSED UNTOLD HEARTACHE TO MANY. HE WENT AHEAD AND USED THE SAMPLE ANYWAY AT HIS ALBUM LISTENING PARTY LAST NIGHT. I WANT NO ASSOCIATION WITH THIS MAN!

West used Black Sabbath ‘Iron Man’ on ‘Hell of a Life’ from 2010’s ‘My Beautiful Twisted Dark Fantasy’ but that was before West outed himself. In 2022 West said he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people”. He has also said “planned parenthood was made with the KKK to control the Jew population”.

