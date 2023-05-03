Painters & Dockers To Play 40th Anniversary Dates Around Australia - Noise11.com

Painters & Dockers will perform around Australia to mark the 40th anniversary of their beginnings.

Painters & Dockers formed in the inner city Melbourne suburb of Port Melbourne in 1982. The first album ‘Love Planet’ was released in 1984 and the first single ‘Basia’ in 1985.

By 1987 they did the unbelievable. Painters & Dockers had a Top 40 hit single with ‘Nude School’.

Painters & Dockers won the ARIA Award for Best New Talent in 1988. They broke up in 1998 and in 2009 were honored in The Age EG Awards Hall of Fame which led to the reformation.

There is new music coming. To mark the band’s 40th anniversary, The Dockers will release a brand new 7 inch vinyl double A side single ‘Log On Log Off’ with the flip side ‘Xmas Is Off This Year Because Santa’s On The Piss Again’.

In other Dockers news, the Adelaide members of the band Dave Pace and Mick Morris have been inducted into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame alongside Bon Scott, Jimmy Barnes and Doc Neeson. They will be presented with medallions at Adelaide Uni Bar May 6 where the 40th anniversary tour commences.

Painters & Dockers Dates are:

6 May, Adelaide, Uni Bar

27 May, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall

17 June, Brisbane, The Zoo

29 July, Marrickville, Factory Theatre

12 August, Hobart, Uni Bar

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

