Painters & Dockers To Play 40th Anniversary Dates Around Australia - Noise11.com

Painters & Dockers To Play 40th Anniversary Dates Around Australia

by Paul Cashmere on May 3, 2023

in News

Painters & Dockers will perform around Australia to mark the 40th anniversary of their beginnings.

Painters & Dockers formed in the inner city Melbourne suburb of Port Melbourne in 1982. The first album ‘Love Planet’ was released in 1984 and the first single ‘Basia’ in 1985.

By 1987 they did the unbelievable. Painters & Dockers had a Top 40 hit single with ‘Nude School’.

Painters & Dockers won the ARIA Award for Best New Talent in 1988. They broke up in 1998 and in 2009 were honored in The Age EG Awards Hall of Fame which led to the reformation.

There is new music coming. To mark the band’s 40th anniversary, The Dockers will release a brand new 7 inch vinyl double A side single ‘Log On Log Off’ with the flip side ‘Xmas Is Off This Year Because Santa’s On The Piss Again’.

In other Dockers news, the Adelaide members of the band Dave Pace and Mick Morris have been inducted into the South Australian Music Hall of Fame alongside Bon Scott, Jimmy Barnes and Doc Neeson. They will be presented with medallions at Adelaide Uni Bar May 6 where the 40th anniversary tour commences.


Painters & Dockers Dates are:

6 May, Adelaide, Uni Bar
27 May, St Kilda, Memo Music Hall
17 June, Brisbane, The Zoo
29 July, Marrickville, Factory Theatre
12 August, Hobart, Uni Bar

