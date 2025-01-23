Patsy and Dave Win Two People's Choice Awards Including One With Russell Morris - Noise11.com

Melbourne country duo Patsy and Dave have won two People’s Choice awards in Tamworth including best song for ‘The Willow’ co-written and recorded with Russell Morris.

“To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Thankyou so much for voting for us- truly thankful and overwhelmed x congratulations to our co-writer and co-singer Russell Morris for best song “The Willow”, Patsy and Dave said in a post.

Patsy and Dave also won the Best Group or Duo award.

Watch the Patsy and Dave Noise11 interview:

Patsy and Dave released the album ‘The Willow’ in 2024. The album also features a second collaboration with Russell Morris titled ‘Rumblin’ Train’.

