Patsy and Dave Win Two People's Choice Awards Including One With Russell Morris - Noise11.com

Patsy and Dave Win Two People’s Choice Awards Including One With Russell Morris

by Paul Cashmere on January 23, 2025

in News

Melbourne country duo Patsy and Dave have won two People’s Choice awards in Tamworth including best song for ‘The Willow’ co-written and recorded with Russell Morris.

“To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Thankyou so much for voting for us- truly thankful and overwhelmed x congratulations to our co-writer and co-singer Russell Morris for best song “The Willow”, Patsy and Dave said in a post.

Patsy and Dave also won the Best Group or Duo award.

Watch the Patsy and Dave Noise11 interview:

Patsy and Dave released the album ‘The Willow’ in 2024. The album also features a second collaboration with Russell Morris titled ‘Rumblin’ Train’.

