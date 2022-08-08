 Paul Kelly To Headline Mannum SA’s Sounds By The River in 2023 - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly To Headline Mannum SA’s Sounds By The River in 2023

by Paul Cashmere on August 8, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Regional Touring Murray River event Sounds By the River will return to Mannum, South Australia in 2023.

Mannum is north of Murray Bridge, 84 kilometres from Adelaide and 692 kilometers from Melbourne.

Duane McDonald is taking Sounds By the River to a whole new audience for 2023 with Paul Kelly joined by Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

Sounds By The River will clock up its 13th year on the bands of the River Murray at its traditional home of Mary Anne Reserve, Manning, South Australia.

Head here for more info and over here for tickets.

Noise11.com

