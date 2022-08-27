Paul Kelly To Headline Red Hot Summer 2023 Season - Noise11.com

Paul Kelly will headline the 2023 season for Duane McDonald’s Red Hot Summer with Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daly also heading around Australia in the new year.

Paul Kelly says, “We’re really looking forward to these shows. The last two years have brought home how precious live music is. To us and to those who come. We need each other. We’re going to bring it, give our all and play each show as if it’s our last. Because you never know what’s around the corner”.

The 2023 season of Red Hot Summer will start 14 January ay the Mornington Racecourse at Mornington in Victoria.

I can’t wait to get back on the road to do some ‘proper’ touring after almost three years of dribs and drabs and disruption. A lot of the towns on this run I have NEVER played before in 30 years of touring, so I can’t wait to get out there and play stuff from right across my career,” says Bernard Fanning.

For Missy Higgins, the tour will take her to places in Australia she rarely goes. “It will be so good to get back on the road and play in so many incredible parts of the country,” Missy said.” The past few years have shown us that we can’t take anything for granted and being able to tour again will be very special, it’s what I love to do most. I’m also really looking forward to sharing the stage with such incredible Aussie artists.”

Mark Seymour will be completing his Red Hot Summer dates with Hunters & Collectors when he will immediately head out for another ride solo. “The Red Hot Summer has grown into one of the biggest tours on our national music calendar,” Mark says. “It does what few other festivals can. It goes to where people live which is pretty much everywhere. Reaching people matters deeply to me so I really appreciate the opportunity to be part of this fabulous bill in 2023.”

Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 14TH January 2023

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 21st January 2023

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Sounds By The River

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Sunday 22nd January 2023

Seppeltsfield, SEPPELTSFIELD SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 28th January 2023

Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 4th February 2023

Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th February 2023

Berry Showground, BERRY NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Saturday 18th February 2023

Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 19th February 2023

Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 25th February 2023

Bendigo Racecourse, BENDIGO VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Saturday 4th March 2023

North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 5th March 2023

Nowingi Place, MILDURA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 11th March 2023

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Sunday 12th March 2023

Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 26th March 2023

Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au . Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Pre-Sale 10am AEST on Tuesday 30th August until 11.59pm AEST on Wednesday 31st August 2022

General Sale 9am on Thursday 1st September 2022.

