 Paul McCartney and Wings Classic ‘Venus and Mars’ To Get 50th Anniversary Treatment - Noise11.com
Paul McCartney Venus and Mars

Paul McCartney Venus and Mars

Paul McCartney and Wings Classic ‘Venus and Mars’ To Get 50th Anniversary Treatment

by Paul Cashmere on January 29, 2025

in News

‘Venus and Mars’, the fourth Paul McCartney Wings album, will be reissued in March as a half-speed master.

‘Venus and Mars’ contained the hits ‘Listen To What The Man Said’ and ‘Letting Go’.

‘Venus and Mars’ was the follow-up to the classic Wings album ‘Band On The Run’. ‘Venus and Mars’ reached number one in the USA and UK and number two in Australia.

This special 50th anniversary vinyl edition was cut at half speed using a high-resolution transfer of the original master tapes from 1975 by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The album is presented as a meticulous reproduction of the original UK pressing, with recreations of the original “Venus and Mars are alright tonight” circular sticker and “comparative sizes of sun and planets” bookmark sticker, and comes with two posters with photography by Aubrey Powell and Sylvia de Swaan. The iconic album artwork by Hipgnosis has been meticulously recreated and presented in a gatefold sleeve.

Venus and Mars will also be available in Dolby Atmos for the first time, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

The Wings line-up was Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine with new guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton.

After recording ‘Letting Go’, ‘Medicine Jar’ and ‘Love In Song’ at Abbey Road Studios, Wings left London for New Orleans’ Sea Saint Studios, facing another unexpected line-up shift with Geoff Britton’s exit, recruiting Joe English to complete the album.

McCartney took this line-up of Wings on tour for the Wings Over the World tour — a 65-date run of shows starting in 1975 and stretching into October 1976 where he performed in Australia for the first time since the 1964 Beatles tour.

Side One
1 Venus and Mars
⁠2 Rock Show
⁠3 Love in Song
⁠4 You Gave Me the Answer
⁠5 Magneto and Titanium Man
⁠6 Letting Go

Side Two
1 Venus and Mars – Reprise
⁠2 Spirits of Ancient Egypt
⁠3 Medicine Jar
⁠4 Call Me Back Again
⁠5 Listen to What the Man Said
⁠6 Treat Her Gently – Lonely Old People
⁠7 Crossroads

Venus and Mars will also be available to stream in Dolby ATMOS on March 21, 2025.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Share this:

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rose Tattoo Angry Anderson and Mark Evans. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose Tattoo Cover Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ With First New Music in 17 Years

Rose Tattoo will release a cover of Stevie Wright’s ‘Hard Road’ in February marking the first new music for the band since 2008.

6 hours ago
The Stranglers (supplied SBM)
The Stranglers Choose Merryn Jean To Open Australian Tour Dates

Australian singer songwriter Merryn Jean will open for The Stranglers on their upcoming Australian tour.

1 day ago
The Stranglers in Australia photo by Ros OGorman, music news, noise11.com
Adam Clayton of U2 Owns The Stranglers’ Bass J.J. Burnel Played On ‘Peaches’

A relic of rock history, the bass guitar J.J. Burnel used to record The Stranglers’ classic ‘Peaches’ with is now owned by Adam Clayton of U2.

2 days ago
Greg Macainsh and Bob Bongo Starkie, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Skyhooks Guitarist Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie Diagnosed With Aggressive Leukemia

Bob ‘Bongo’ Starkie, the guitarist for Skyhooks, has been diagnosed with aggressive Leukemia and has cancelled all of his upcoming shows.

3 days ago
Greg Macainsh, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Did Mushroom Make Skyhooks or Skyhooks Make Mushroom? Noise11 Asks Greg Macainsh

Skyhooks’ debut album ‘Living In the 70s’ was a massive success, so much so that it Mushroom Records as the number one Australian record label, a title it arguably holds to this day. But did Mushroom make Skyhooks or Skyhooks make Mushroom.

5 days ago
Ed Kuepper 2025
Ed Kuepper Revisits His Old Music As New Music

Ed Kuepper has reached back to his days of The Saints, The Laughing Clowns and his solo works to reimagine his early works on his new album ‘After The Flood’.

5 days ago
Sting photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sting Down and Out Over Throat Infection

Sting has revealed it was a “temporary throat infection” that forced him to postpone a string of performances this week.

5 days ago