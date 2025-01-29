Paul McCartney and Wings Classic ‘Venus and Mars’ To Get 50th Anniversary Treatment - Noise11.com

‘Venus and Mars’, the fourth Paul McCartney Wings album, will be reissued in March as a half-speed master.

‘Venus and Mars’ contained the hits ‘Listen To What The Man Said’ and ‘Letting Go’.

‘Venus and Mars’ was the follow-up to the classic Wings album ‘Band On The Run’. ‘Venus and Mars’ reached number one in the USA and UK and number two in Australia.

This special 50th anniversary vinyl edition was cut at half speed using a high-resolution transfer of the original master tapes from 1975 by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. The album is presented as a meticulous reproduction of the original UK pressing, with recreations of the original “Venus and Mars are alright tonight” circular sticker and “comparative sizes of sun and planets” bookmark sticker, and comes with two posters with photography by Aubrey Powell and Sylvia de Swaan. The iconic album artwork by Hipgnosis has been meticulously recreated and presented in a gatefold sleeve.

Venus and Mars will also be available in Dolby Atmos for the first time, newly mixed by Giles Martin and Steve Orchard.

The Wings line-up was Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine with new guitarist Jimmy McCulloch and drummer Geoff Britton.

After recording ‘Letting Go’, ‘Medicine Jar’ and ‘Love In Song’ at Abbey Road Studios, Wings left London for New Orleans’ Sea Saint Studios, facing another unexpected line-up shift with Geoff Britton’s exit, recruiting Joe English to complete the album.

McCartney took this line-up of Wings on tour for the Wings Over the World tour — a 65-date run of shows starting in 1975 and stretching into October 1976 where he performed in Australia for the first time since the 1964 Beatles tour.

Side One

1 Venus and Mars

⁠2 Rock Show

⁠3 Love in Song

⁠4 You Gave Me the Answer

⁠5 Magneto and Titanium Man

⁠6 Letting Go

Side Two

1 Venus and Mars – Reprise

⁠2 Spirits of Ancient Egypt

⁠3 Medicine Jar

⁠4 Call Me Back Again

⁠5 Listen to What the Man Said

⁠6 Treat Her Gently – Lonely Old People

⁠7 Crossroads

Venus and Mars will also be available to stream in Dolby ATMOS on March 21, 2025.

