 Pet Shop Boys Have New Music On The Way - Noise11.com
Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pet Shop Boys Have New Music On The Way

by Music-News.com on January 26, 2023

in News

Pet Shop Boys are to release their first new music for two years.

Pet Shop Boys have confirmed they will drop a four-track EP titled ‘Lost’, to accompany the 2023 edition of their yearly-released book ‘Annually’.

They wrote on Twitter: “Pet Shop Boys will be releasing their first new music for two years with the four-track CD EP, “Lost”, which accompanies the 2023 edition of Pet Shop Boys “Annually” book, available in April.

“The EP takes its title “Lost” from the first song, “The lost room”, but “it also seems to represent a sort of larger, philosophical or political point, where there’ve been times recently where the world feels a bit lost in terms of the direction it’s going in. (sic)”

Both ‘Lost’ and the 2023 version of ‘Annually’ will drop on April 15th.

They tweeted: “The “Lost” CD EP and the 2023 edition of “Annually” will be released on April 15th and can be pre-ordered at the link below. (sic)”

In 2020, the pair credited their long career with “never” losing the “sense of playfulness” with their work.

Neil said at the time: “We have a lot of fun writing. There’s a lot of laughter.

“We are quite lucky really. I know most people in music have much more difficult relationships than we do.

“It’s not just like a job. It’s more playful than that. All creativity is out of a sense of play.

“Chris and I have never lost that sense of playfulness.”

Asked whether they have any creative differences, Neil insisted: “We can do what we want to do within Pet Shop Boys.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Pantera The Great Southern Trendkill
Pantera Dumped From Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Ring

German music festivals Rock Im Ring and Rock Am Ring has dumped Pantera from the festival following outrage over Phil Anselmo’s ongoing racism.

21 hours ago
Motorhead singer and bassist Lemmy Kilmister. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Motörhead Premiere Rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’

Motörhead have released the rarity ‘Greedy Bastards’, recorded for their final album ‘Bad Magic’ in 2015.

23 hours ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Announces 14 Date US Tour

Stevie Nicks has announced a 14-date solo North America tour.

1 day ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Add A Few Extra Guests For the 2023 Shadowland Tour

Peter O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa had expanded their upcoming Dog Trumpet Tour with a few special guests opening on certain shows.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly at Red Hot Summer Mornington photo by Bron Robinson
Paul Kelly and Vika & Linda Perform ‘Say I Love You’ For Renée Geyer

Vika & Linda stayed back on Red Hot Summer in Mannum, South Australia on the weekend to perform a special tribute to Renée Geyer.

2 days ago
Rickie Lee Jones photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rickie Lee Jones Reunites With Russ Titelman For ‘Pieces of Treasure’

Rickie Lee Jones has reunited with producer Russ Titelman for her new album ‘Pieces of Treasure’.

2 days ago
Elton John in Melbourne 14 Jan 23 photo by Jonathan White
Elton John Performs His Final Ever Australian Show In Brisbane

Elton John's Farewell Hello Brick Road tour has signed off for Australia with his final performance in Brisbane on Saturday. (21 January 2023).

4 days ago