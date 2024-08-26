Peter Garrett To Lead Inquiry Into Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Gaza Controversy - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil singer Peter Garrett has been commissioned to lead an inquiry into the debacle caused by former CEO Sophie Galaise’s censoring of musician Jayson Gillham’s comments about Gaza at a recent concert.

Gillham commented on the 100+ journalists killed at war in Gaza while introducing his piece ‘Witness’. MSO Managing Director then cancelled a follow-up performance at the Melbourne Town Hall after the comments.

Musicians at the MSO took a vote of no confidence in Galaise and she has now resigned her position as Managing Director.

The following statement from the MSO about the appointment of Garrett was issued today (Monday, 26 August, 2024).

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra Melbourne Symphony Orchestra appoints Peter Garrett and KPMG Australia to conduct independent review and engages globally renowned music leader Richard Wigley as strategic advisor Musician and former Federal Arts Minister the Hon Peter Garrett AM will lead an independent external review into the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra (MSO).

In the wake of decisions earlier this month surrounding the MSO’s concert with pianist Jayson Gillham, the MSO Board today appointed Mr Garrett to lead the review, supported by professional services firm KPMG Australia. The Garrett review will evaluate MSO’s policies, procedures and processes and cover protocols around freedom of speech and artistic expression on stage.

MSO Managing Director Sophie Galaise has left the organisation, with the Board appointing experienced orchestral leader Richard Wigley as strategic advisor to lead the management team with immediate effect. The MSO Board said: “We are determined to shape our future and that works starts today. We want to ensure protocols are in place that are fit for purpose for an organisation of the MSO’s profile and the role it plays within the community. Recognising the need to restore confidence in the MSO, we needed a respected musician to lead this review and were pleased Peter accepted our invitation. “We want to acknowledge Sophie’s contribution over the past eight years at the MSO and thank her for dedication to the organisation. We recognise the recent pressures on our people and management and are comforted that a person of Richard’s capability can step in immediately to help ensure the MSO functions effectively through this review. Richard’s deep experience in music and from leadership roles positions him perfectly for this role. “The Board recognises the past few weeks has been a difficult experience for many of our people. There is a clear understanding that we need to learn from these events to ensure the MSO is best positioned to continue offering world-class cultural experiences for our valued audiences. The appointment of Peter, supported by KPMG, will provide confidence to our musicians, our people and wider community that we are serious about the process. “We thank the musicians, management and employees of the MSO and our artistic family for their dedication and commitment to their roles as we seek to come back together in serving our audiences.” Peter Garrett said: ‘I welcome the opportunity to chair this important review. Performing arts organisations are facing complex issues around freedom of expression whilst maintaining long-term sustainability in a dynamic and increasingly highly charged environment. If we get this right, the review may also serve a broader purpose for others who will inevitably face similar challenges.” Richard Wigley said: “I am honoured to be working alongside the musicians, staff, audiences and Board of the MSO as they navigate their way to the future. While recognising the current challenges, the Orchestra’s remarkable artistic strength continues a long history of creative excellence that is undiminished. This is the precious bedrock that underpins the next stages of the MSO’s journey.

