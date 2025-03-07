Peter Garrett’s Covers World Party With New Song ‘God On My Side’ - Noise11.com

Peter Garrett has premiered a new song. This one is a cover of World Party’s ‘God On My Side’.

‘God On My Side’ was originally from World Party’s ‘Goodbye Jumbo’ album released in 1990. The song was written by World Party’s Karl Wallinger who passed away in 2024.

