 Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Celebrate 50 Years Of Motörhead With Family Led Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Phil Campbell of Motörhead in interview with Paul Cashmere at Noise11

Phil Campbell of Motörhead in interview with Paul Cashmere at Noise11

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Celebrate 50 Years Of Motörhead With Family Led Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2026

in Live,News

Phil Campbell brings his family band Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons to Australia in March 2026 to celebrate 50 years of Motörhead, joined by support act Willie J’s 6V6’s.

by Paul Cashmere

Phil Campbell’s story is inseparable from the modern history of Motörhead. From the moment he joined the band in 1984, Campbell became a central architect of its sound, co-writing and shaping nearly every release from Orgasmatron through to Bad Magic.

Check out the Noise11 Phil Campbell interview:

Over three decades, his guitar work helped define Motörhead’s late era, muscular, relentless and grounded in hard rock tradition rather than fleeting trends. Those years cemented his reputation as one of heavy music’s most durable and dependable figures.

As Motörhead’s legacy reaches its 50th anniversary, Campbell returns to Australia fronting Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, a band that places family at its core. The project is not a side chapter to his career but a continuation, one rooted in bloodline, shared history and a commitment to keeping heavy music alive in its purest form. Alongside Phil are his sons Todd, Tyla and Dane Campbell, musicians who grew up immersed in rehearsal rooms, tour buses and studios, absorbing the discipline and intensity of life in a working rock band.

The origins of Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons were informal and personal. What began as jam sessions and celebratory performances gradually evolved into a serious creative outlet. After the passing of Lemmy Kilmister, Campbell found renewed purpose in playing alongside his sons, turning grief into momentum. The family dynamic reshaped his relationship with music, replacing the chaos of decades on the road with a shared mission that balanced professionalism with personal connection.

Todd Campbell’s role extends beyond the stage, his work as a producer ensuring the band’s recordings carry weight and clarity without losing edge. Tyla and Dane bring their own personalities and technical strengths, creating a unit that feels cohesive rather than hierarchical. This is not a legacy act built around nostalgia, it is a functioning band that stands on its own material while honouring the past.

With the addition of vocalist Julian Jenkins, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons have sharpened their live identity. Jenkins’ presence has allowed the band to broaden its sonic reach while maintaining the grit audiences expect. Their reputation has been forged on major international stages, including Wacken, Hellfest and Graspop, as well as stadium dates supporting Guns N’ Roses. Each performance reinforces that this is a working band, not a ceremonial tribute.

The March 2026 Australian tour marks their first full run across the country and arrives with a clear focus, celebrating 50 years of Motörhead while showcasing the family driven force of the Bastard Sons. Australian audiences can expect a powerful set drawing heavily from Motörhead’s catalogue, particularly the era shaped by Campbell’s songwriting and guitar work. These songs are delivered with authenticity, played by the man who helped create them, now backed by his own flesh and blood.

Adding further weight to the tour announcement is the confirmation of support act Willie J’s 6V6’s. Known for their high-impact live shows, Willie J’s 6V6’s bring a hard-hitting approach that aligns naturally with the headline act. Built around raw energy, sharp guitar lines and commanding vocals, the band has established a reputation for performances that connect with both classic rock audiences and modern heavy music fans. Frontman Willie J anchors the group with a presence that sets the tone from the first note, making them a fitting addition to a tour rooted in power and authenticity.

This Australian run also reinforces Phil Campbell’s long relationship with the country, one shaped by decades of touring highs and lows with Motörhead. From early airport receptions that bordered on hysteria to intimate regional shows, Australia has remained a constant in his touring life. Returning now with his sons represents a full circle moment, a veteran artist presenting his life’s work through a new generation.

At its heart, this tour is about continuity. Phil Campbell’s influence extends beyond recordings and accolades, living on through family, shared stages and songs that refuse to fade. Fifty years after Motörhead’s formation, that legacy is not preserved in silence but carried forward, loud and unrelenting, by a family band determined to keep the flame burning.

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons March 2026 Australian Tour Dates
Friday 6 March 2026, Brisbane, The Triffid
Saturday 7 March 2026, Sydney, Manning Bar
Sunday 8 March 2026, Melbourne, Max Watts
Tuesday 10 March 2026, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory
Wednesday 11 March 2026, Perth, The Rosemount

Tickets are on sale now.

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Cosmic Psychos
Cosmic Psychos Close In On Tour Finale As Knighty Wraps Season One Of HOW YA GOIN?

As Cosmic Psychos push deeper into the final stretch of their sprawling 40-plus date Australian tour, the band's momentum shows no sign of easing. The run, launched in support of their latest album I Like Beer, has coincided with a parallel creative outlet for frontman Ross Knight, whose podcast How Ya Goin? has quietly become one of the most engaging music discussion series currently circulating in Australia.

19 hours ago
Split Enz at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 11 June 2006
Split Enz Reunite For Forever Enz Tour As Second Melbourne Show Added For May 2026

Split Enz will return to Australian stages in May 2026 for their first full tour in almost two decades, confirming the Forever Enz Tour as one of the most significant live events on the local music calendar next year. With overwhelming demand already evident, the first Melbourne show has sold out and a second date has now been added at Rod Laver Arena.

1 day ago
Fun Lovin Criminals supplied
Fun Lovin’ Criminals Return To Australia With New Album A Matter Of Time

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are set to return Down Under in March 2026, just on two years after the February 2024 tour. This time they come armed with their seventh studio album and first album in 15 years, A Matter Of Time.

5 days ago
The Midnight performing live during their Time Machines tour.
The Midnight Confirm Boo Seeka As Special Guest For Time Machines Australian Tour

American synthwave duo The Midnight have confirmed acclaimed Australian electronic soul project Boo Seeka as the special guest for all dates of their upcoming Time Machines Australian headline tour, set to begin later this month. The tour will see The Midnight return to Australia for three shows across Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, marking their first local headline run since the release of their fifth studio album Syndicate.

5 days ago
GayC/DC
GayC/DC Bring Their All-Gay AC/DC Tribute To Australia For First Time

There are tribute acts that faithfully recreate a catalogue, and there are those rare projects that reinterpret a body of work so convincingly it opens new cultural space around the songs themselves. GayC/DC sit firmly in the latter category. This February, the Los Angeles based outfit billed as The World's First And Only All-Gay Tribute To The Music Of AC/DC will tour Australia for the first time, bringing their high voltage celebration of rock history to six intimate venues across the country.

5 days ago
Counting Crows announce 2026 Australia and New Zealand tour
Counting Crows Add Third Sydney Show To 2026 Complete Sweets! Tour

For more than three decades, Counting Crows have maintained a rare connection with audiences, built on emotionally detailed songwriting, expressive performances and a catalogue that has become woven into modern rock history. In 2026, the Grammy and Academy Award nominated band will return to Australia and New Zealand with The Complete Sweets! Tour, a run of theatre shows celebrating their legacy while spotlighting their most recent body of work.

January 12, 2026
Ocean Alley photo by Kane Lehanneur
Ocean Alley Unveil Sun-Soaked ‘First Blush’ Video As Australian Tour Momentum Builds

Ocean Alley have continued their remarkable ascent with the release of a radiant new video for First Blush, a track that has rapidly become one of the defining moments of their current era. Shot in Hawaii, the clip arrives as the Northern Beaches outfit prepare to embark on the largest headline tour of their career, underlining just how far the band has travelled from their backyard beginnings.

January 7, 2026