Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons Celebrate 50 Years Of Motörhead With Family Led Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Phil Campbell brings his family band Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons to Australia in March 2026 to celebrate 50 years of Motörhead, joined by support act Willie J’s 6V6’s.

by Paul Cashmere

Phil Campbell’s story is inseparable from the modern history of Motörhead. From the moment he joined the band in 1984, Campbell became a central architect of its sound, co-writing and shaping nearly every release from Orgasmatron through to Bad Magic.

Check out the Noise11 Phil Campbell interview:

Over three decades, his guitar work helped define Motörhead’s late era, muscular, relentless and grounded in hard rock tradition rather than fleeting trends. Those years cemented his reputation as one of heavy music’s most durable and dependable figures.

As Motörhead’s legacy reaches its 50th anniversary, Campbell returns to Australia fronting Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons, a band that places family at its core. The project is not a side chapter to his career but a continuation, one rooted in bloodline, shared history and a commitment to keeping heavy music alive in its purest form. Alongside Phil are his sons Todd, Tyla and Dane Campbell, musicians who grew up immersed in rehearsal rooms, tour buses and studios, absorbing the discipline and intensity of life in a working rock band.

The origins of Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons were informal and personal. What began as jam sessions and celebratory performances gradually evolved into a serious creative outlet. After the passing of Lemmy Kilmister, Campbell found renewed purpose in playing alongside his sons, turning grief into momentum. The family dynamic reshaped his relationship with music, replacing the chaos of decades on the road with a shared mission that balanced professionalism with personal connection.

Todd Campbell’s role extends beyond the stage, his work as a producer ensuring the band’s recordings carry weight and clarity without losing edge. Tyla and Dane bring their own personalities and technical strengths, creating a unit that feels cohesive rather than hierarchical. This is not a legacy act built around nostalgia, it is a functioning band that stands on its own material while honouring the past.

With the addition of vocalist Julian Jenkins, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons have sharpened their live identity. Jenkins’ presence has allowed the band to broaden its sonic reach while maintaining the grit audiences expect. Their reputation has been forged on major international stages, including Wacken, Hellfest and Graspop, as well as stadium dates supporting Guns N’ Roses. Each performance reinforces that this is a working band, not a ceremonial tribute.

The March 2026 Australian tour marks their first full run across the country and arrives with a clear focus, celebrating 50 years of Motörhead while showcasing the family driven force of the Bastard Sons. Australian audiences can expect a powerful set drawing heavily from Motörhead’s catalogue, particularly the era shaped by Campbell’s songwriting and guitar work. These songs are delivered with authenticity, played by the man who helped create them, now backed by his own flesh and blood.

Adding further weight to the tour announcement is the confirmation of support act Willie J’s 6V6’s. Known for their high-impact live shows, Willie J’s 6V6’s bring a hard-hitting approach that aligns naturally with the headline act. Built around raw energy, sharp guitar lines and commanding vocals, the band has established a reputation for performances that connect with both classic rock audiences and modern heavy music fans. Frontman Willie J anchors the group with a presence that sets the tone from the first note, making them a fitting addition to a tour rooted in power and authenticity.

This Australian run also reinforces Phil Campbell’s long relationship with the country, one shaped by decades of touring highs and lows with Motörhead. From early airport receptions that bordered on hysteria to intimate regional shows, Australia has remained a constant in his touring life. Returning now with his sons represents a full circle moment, a veteran artist presenting his life’s work through a new generation.

At its heart, this tour is about continuity. Phil Campbell’s influence extends beyond recordings and accolades, living on through family, shared stages and songs that refuse to fade. Fifty years after Motörhead’s formation, that legacy is not preserved in silence but carried forward, loud and unrelenting, by a family band determined to keep the flame burning.

Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons March 2026 Australian Tour Dates

Friday 6 March 2026, Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 7 March 2026, Sydney, Manning Bar

Sunday 8 March 2026, Melbourne, Max Watts

Tuesday 10 March 2026, Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Wednesday 11 March 2026, Perth, The Rosemount

Tickets are on sale now.