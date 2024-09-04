Phil Israel’s Possum Signs Holly Wild - Noise11.com

Phil Israel has a new signing to his label. Holly Wild has joined Possum Records.

Holly’s first song with Phil ‘Chance To Breathe’ is out today September 5, 2024.

Holly Wild worked on the song with David Arkwright (James Arthur, Teddy Swims, Katelyn Tarver). Holly also recently collaborated in 2023 with Jolyon Petch on ‘Hard To Love’.

