 Phil Israel’s Possum Signs Holly Wild - Noise11.com
Holly Wild Chance To Breathe

Phil Israel’s Possum Signs Holly Wild

by Paul Cashmere on September 5, 2024

in News

Phil Israel has a new signing to his label. Holly Wild has joined Possum Records.

Holly’s first song with Phil ‘Chance To Breathe’ is out today September 5, 2024.

Holly Wild worked on the song with David Arkwright (James Arthur, Teddy Swims, Katelyn Tarver). Holly also recently collaborated in 2023 with Jolyon Petch on ‘Hard To Love’.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Gut Health
Gut Health Premiere ‘Stiletto’ Video

Melbourne’s Gut Health have a music video for the title track of their ‘Stiletto’ album due October 20.

3 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
The Smile Reveal Third Album ‘Cutouts’ is Coming

The Smile, featuring Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and drummer Tom Skinner, will release their third album ‘Cutouts’ in October.

August 29, 2024
Thelma Plum
Thelma Plum Preps Second Album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’

Thelma Plum will release her second album ‘I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back’ in October.

August 28, 2024
Amyl and the Sniffers photo by John Angus Stewart
Amyl & The Sniffers Premiere Title Track From Their Third Album ‘Chewing Gum’

Amyl & The Sniffers have revealed the third album ‘Chewing Gum’ is coming on October. The album was recorded at Foo Fighters’ 606 Studios in Los Angeles and was produced by Nick Launay, whose Australian connect includes Nick Cave with The Birthday Party, Bad Seeds and Grinderman, as well as albums for The Living End, INXS and Midnight Oil.

August 22, 2024
The Weeknd Australia 2024
The Weeknd Australian Tour Is Back On For October 2024

The Weeknd will make it to Australia with only six weeks for you to spare. The dates have been set for October 2024.

August 19, 2024
Richard J Frankland
Richard J Frankland Releases Fourth Song ‘I See You Woman’

Australian playwright, scriptwriter and musician Richard J. Frankland has released his fourth song ‘I See You Woman’ in the lead-up to the release of his ‘Discovering Leerpeen Mara’ album.

August 18, 2024
Twenty One Pilots
Twenty One Pilots The Clancy World Tour Kicks Off In Denver

Twenty One Pilots kicked off their biggest global headlining run ever 'The Clancy World Tour' with a sold-out show at Denver’s Ball Arena 15 August 2024.

August 18, 2024