Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Made Honorary Citizen of Pompeii - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Made Honorary Citizen of Pompeii

by Paul Cashmere on July 25, 2023

Pink Floyd co-founder and drummer Nick Mason has been made a Honorary Citizen of Pompeii in Italy.

In receiving the honour Nick said, “I am overwhelmed by being here and having such a great honour given to me. What I really need to say initially is thankyou, not only from myself, but the other people who made this happen. Of course that’s Roger Waters, David Gilmour and Richard Wright.

“I’m sorry that I can’t bring the rest of the band with me. I can’t even bring my moustache. We have been linked to Pompeii for 50 years now. If you told me 50 years ago that I’d be back here I would have thought that was impossible. I should have returned 30 years ago”.

Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii is a 1972 concert film directed by Adrian Maben and featuring the English rock group Pink Floyd performing at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy. The band performs a typical live set from the era, but there is no audience beyond the basic film crew. The main footage in and around the amphitheatre was filmed over four days in October 1971, using the band’s regular touring equipment, including a mobile 8-track recorder from Paris.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets will tour Australia in September.

Dates are:

16 and 17 September, Melbourne, The Forum
19 September, Brisbane, Exhibition Centre
21 and 22, Sydney, Enmore Theatre
25 September, Perth, Riverside Theatre

https://www.tegdainty.com/tour/nick-mason-australia/

