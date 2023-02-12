 Play On the Plains Cancelled Due To Poor Ticket Sales - Noise11.com
Jessica Mauboy photo from Warner Music

Jessica Mauboy photo from Warner Music

Play On the Plains Cancelled Due To Poor Ticket Sales

by Paul Cashmere on February 13, 2023

in News

The Play On the Plains music festival for Deniliquin in March has been cancelled.

The event was sent for March 11, 2023.

Jessica Mauboy was to headline the event with King Stingray, NorthEast Party House, Alex Lahey and Carp Factory on the bill.

In a statement Chairman, Russell Tait said, “Play on the Plains is such a great event and we’ve been committed to getting it off the ground, but the numbers are just not there. On behalf of the Board, staff and artists who have done everything possible to drive ticket sales, we must be realistic and cancel at this point.”

General Manager, Vicky Lowry said, “We’d like to thank all the suppliers, artists, staff and volunteers who have worked so hard over the past three years to make Play on the Plains the wonderful party it’s been and, hopefully, we’ll be able to play again sometime down the track.”

All ticketholders will be contacted directly and will receive a full, 100% refund of their purchase price.

