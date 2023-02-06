 Post Malone Is Taking No Chances With An All Hit Setlist - Noise11.com
Post Malone Is Taking No Chances With An All Hit Setlist

by Paul Cashmere on February 6, 2023

in News

Post Malone is not taking any chances playing an all-hit setlist as he opens for Red Hot Chili Peppers on their Australian tour.

This is the fourth time in Australia for Post Malone after visiting in 2017, 2018 and 2019. For the 2023 Australian tour, Post Malone has a standard setlist replicated at every show with 16 out of 16 chart hits including four US number ones.

Post Malone will hit the stage at 7:15pm on Tuesday 7 February for the Melbourne concert. Red Hot Chili Peppers will start at 9pm.

Post Malone setlist

Wow. (No 2, 2018)
I Like You (A Happier Song) (no 3, 2022)
Better Now (no 3, 2018)
Psycho (no 1, 2017)
Candy Paint (no 34, 2017)
Goodbyes (no 3, 2018)
I Fall Apart (no 16, 2017)
Stay (no 17, 2018)
Circles (no 1, 2019)
Take What You Want (no 8, 2019)
rockstar (no 1, 2017)
Cooped Up (no 12, 2022)
Sunflower No 1, 2018)
One Right Now (no 6, 2021)
Congratulations (no 8, 2016)
White Iverson (no 14, 2015)

Upcoming dates are:

7 and 9 February, Melbourne, Marvel
12 February, Perth, Optus Stadium

Then its off to:

16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium
19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome
21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-red-hot-chili-peppers-419

Noise11.com

