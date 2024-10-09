Producer Choke No Joke Says Diddy Will Be Charged With Tupac and Notorious B.I.G. Murders. - Noise11.com

Producer Choke No Joke has dropped some explosive allegations about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs going as far to say that he believes Combs will eventually be charged with the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored Choke said, “I believe, allegedly, he is going to be indited for the murder of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.. I think that’s what;s coming down the pipeline. The stuff I hear is serious. I believe he is going to be indited for the alleged murder of Tupac Shakur as well as Biggie”.

Morgan pressed Choke for evidence of his claim. “I believe from the evidence that is out there, all the talk on YouTube, the Quad hit, Diddy was there with Jimmy Henchman, Jimmy Henchman had a problem with Tupac. That is why Tupac was shot at Quad studios,” Choke responded.

He then went into great details with specifics and even naming people. “To make a long story short, at the end of it you have a guy named Gene Deal who worked for Diddy who says he saw a cheque that a guy Eric Von Zipp had. He told him that the cheque was for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

“Now there’s a Youtuber by the name of Doggie Diamonds. Gene Deal tells Doggie Diamonds ‘you, you say the cheque is for Biggie’s life? And he corrects. He says ‘no, I saw the cheque for Pac’s life’. Eric Von Zip said he had a cheque in his back pocket and he said it came from Blackground Records. Well, Jimmy Henchman was working with Blackground Records so if you tie the Tupac shooting at Quad Studio and you go all the way to the end of it, there was a cheque, allegedly.

“If this was true and Diddy did pay for the hit on Tupac and Suge Knight and that cheque came from Blackground Records it will lead right back to the Quad studio shooting when Tupac got shot. Diddy was in the studio with Jimmy Henchman. But they don’t tell that story. They make it look like Diddy was in the studio with Biggie. No. Biggie went behind Diddy’s back and got a deal with Atlantic Records and was having a secret recordings session for the first Junior Mafia album. They were recording their first song. Diddy found out that Biggie was having this session on the quiet. He was getting ready to bust in on Biggie. The shooting with Tupac deferred the plan. Diddy was going to bust in on Biggie only to find out he had a whole other deal. He was in there recording.

“Diddy, ‘Sean Combs’ and Biggie ‘Christopher Wallace’ had a publishing deal together. With their publishing deal Notorious B.I.G. was to write songs and Diddy gets a portion of the money. What Biggie did, which was wrong, was, he went and wrote all the stuff for Lil Kim and Junior Mafia and lied to Diddy who thought they wrote their own stuff.

“The day before Diddy died, Gene Deal tells the story of how he was smoking weed with Biggie and he was security. He was not supposed to be smoking. Biggie told Diddy we need more security because Gene was high. Gene in return tells Diddy ‘Hey he wrote all the Lil Kim stuff and Junior Mafia. Diddy jumps in Biggie’s face “say it, say it. You wrote it”. The next day Biggie was dead”.

Watch the comments by Choke with Piers Morgan:

Last month Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was arrested in New York and is facing a lifetime in prison on Sex Trafficking charges.

Since then 120 victims have filed charges again Combs. 25 of the 120 were minors. One was only 9 years-old at the time. If found guilty Combs could face the rest of his life in prison.

