Pulp Reunite For First Show in 10 Years - Noise11.com

Pulp played their first concert in a decade on Friday 26 May 2023 at Bridlington, England.

Pulp reformed for the ‘This Is What We Do for An Encore’ tour. It was the band’s first show since the death of bass player Steve Mackay in March 2023.

Pulp 2023 is Jarvis Cocker (since 1978), Candida Doyle (since 1984), Nick Banks (since 1986) and Mark Webber (since 1995).

On bass was Andrew McKinney, with added guitar and keyboards from Enna Smith and Adam Betts.

Pulp Setlist:

I Spy (from Different Class, 1995)

Disco 2000 (from Different Class, 1995)

Something Changed (from Different Class, 1995)

Dishes (from This Is Hardcore, 1998)

Pink Glove (from His N Hers, 1994)

Sorted for E’s & Wizz (from Different Class, 1995)

This Is Hardcore (from This Is Hardcore, 1998)

Weeds (from We Love Life, 2001)

F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E. (from Different Class, 1995)

Do You Remember the First Time? (from His N Hers, 1994)

Babies (from His N Hers, 1994)

Sunrise (from We Love Life, 2001)

Encore:

Like a Friend (from Great Expectations soundtrack, 1998)

Underwear (from Different Class, 1995)

Common People (from Different Class, 1995)

Encore 2:

After You (from This Is Hardcore, 1998)

Mis-Shapes (from Different Class, 1995)

Glory Days (from This Is Hardcore, 1998)

