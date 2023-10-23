Queens of the Stone Age To Play Look Out Festival Australia - Noise11.com

Queens of the Stone Age will headline two Lookout Festival dates with Aussie favourites Spiderbait, The Chats, Pond, Gut Health, and Lola Scott in February 2024.
Lookout Festival will features QOTSA in Torquay, Victoria and Gold Coast, Queensland in February.
Queen of the Stone Age recently play in Mexico on 14 October.
The setlist was:
No One Knows
The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
Smooth Sailing
My God Is the Sun
Emotion Sickness
If I Had a Tail
I Sat by the Ocean
Carnavoyeur
The Way You Used to Do
Time & Place
Make It Wit Chu
Domesticated Animals
Little Sister
Go With the Flow
A Song for the Dead
LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024
Sunday 18th February
Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Saturday 24th February
Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD
~ All events are strictly 18+ ~
Tickets through Ticketmaster
Queens of The Stone Age Fan Club pre-sale:
Wednesday 25th October (11.00am local time)
Face to Face pre-sale:
Friday 27th October (12.00pm local time)
General Public on-sale:
Monday 30th October (1.00pm local time)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE