Queens of the Stone Age To Play Look Out Festival Australia - Noise11.com

Queens of the Stone Age will headline two Lookout Festival dates with Aussie favourites Spiderbait, The Chats, Pond, Gut Health, and Lola Scott in February 2024.

Lookout Festival will features QOTSA in Torquay, Victoria and Gold Coast, Queensland in February.

Queen of the Stone Age recently play in Mexico on 14 October.

The setlist was:

No One Knows

The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret

Smooth Sailing

My God Is the Sun

Emotion Sickness

If I Had a Tail

I Sat by the Ocean

Carnavoyeur

The Way You Used to Do

Time & Place

Make It Wit Chu

Domesticated Animals

Little Sister

Go With the Flow

A Song for the Dead

LOOKOUT FESTIVAL TOUR DATES 2024

Sunday 18th February

Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Saturday 24th February

Broadwater Parklands, Gold Coast QLD

~ All events are strictly 18+ ~

Tickets through Ticketmaster

Queens of The Stone Age Fan Club pre-sale:

Wednesday 25th October (11.00am local time)

Face to Face pre-sale:

Friday 27th October (12.00pm local time)

General Public on-sale:

Monday 30th October (1.00pm local time)

