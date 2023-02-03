Red Hot Chili Peppers Play A Totally Different Show To Brisbane In Sydney - Noise11.com

The one thing Red Hot Chili Peppers fans can expect on the current Australian tour is the unexpected. The first show in Sydney (2 Feb) was a completely different show to Brisbane (29 Jan) which was a completely different show to Dunedin and Auckland on 26 Jan and 21 Jan.

Only seven of the 19 songs performed in Sydney crossed over with the Brisbane setlist and four of those were from the 2022 albums ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’.

Red Hot Chili Peppers rarely go back before ‘Blood Sugar Sex Majik’ but did so in Sydney with the 1989 ‘Mother’s Milk’ track ‘Nobody Weird Like Me’. ‘Pea’, from ‘One Hot Minute’, was another surprise. Its rarely been performed since 2000.

Red Hot Chili Peppers setlist, Sydney, 2 February 2023

Intro Jam

Can’t Stop (from By The Way, 2002)

The Zephyr Song (from By The Way, 2002)

Here Ever After (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Snow ((Hey Oh)) (from Stadium Arcadium, 2006)

Eddie (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Throw Away Your Television (from By The Way, 2002)

Reach Out (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Soul to Squeeze (from Coneheads soundtrack, 1993)

Nobody Weird Like Me (from Mother’s Milk, 1989)

These Are the Ways (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

The Heavy Wing (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

Californication (Californication, 1999)

Pea (from One Hot Minute, 1995)

The Drummer (from Return of the Dream Canteen, 2022)

Black Summer (from Unlimited Love, 2022)

By the Way (from By The Way, 2002)

Encore:

Sir Psycho Sexy (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

They’re Red Hot (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Give It Away (from Blood Sugar Sex Majik, 1991)

Upcoming dates are:

4 February, Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 and 9 February, Melbourne, Marvel

12 February, Perth, Optus Stdium

Then its off to:

16 February, Singapore, Singapore National Stadium

19 February, Tokyo, Tokyo Dome

21 February, Osaka, Osaka Jo Hall

