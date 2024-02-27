REVIEW: Todd Rundgren In Sydney - Noise11.com

I heard there was a bit of competition in Sydney town on Saturday night.

Seriously, though, if there was any justice in this world, there really would have been serious competition!

Todd Rundgren is a name that should be recognised by all lovers of music.

Alas, usually it’s, Todd Who?

Or, …Dolph Lundgren??

Sure, Taylor is cute and all. And talented.

But she’s not Todd Rundgren talented.

Few people are.

This man is a treasure. At 75 he is still kicking. Literally. Todd is renowned for his high-kicks and turns since the 70s, schooling new artists like the young D’Addario lads from The Lemon Twigs.

I was lucky enough to go to his 75th birthday party – and 25th wedding anniversary – last June, on the glorious isle of Kuaui, where the Rundgrens have lived since the mid-90s… because that’s the kind of rare gem of a human he is, inviting fans to join him and his family, to help celebrate for a week of Magic, Music, Mayhem, Merriment, and… something else beginning with M… (I didn’t inhale).

Todd is effortlessly cool and in remarkable shape and voice.

We have been fortunate to have Todd tour here several times since 2010.

This time as in 2018, Davey Lane (from You Am I, and a solo artist in his own right), and several other Australian musicians (Tony Feathersone, keys; Luke Hodgson, bass; Sam Raines, drums; and Angus Leslie and Beth, from entertaining support band, Sex On Toast, on backing vocals) backed him.

And what a mighty fine band they are! Even Todd praised Davey’s considerable musical chops.

The Melbourne gig was brilliant, but they were on fire in Sydney! Wow!

This was a whirlwind tour. Just three dates, back to back, at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel, Brisbane’s Triffid, and The Factory in Sydney.

With a setlist considerably different to his sets in the US, it brought in fans from places like Chicago, Colorado, Las Vegas, Tokyo, and various parts of New Zealand, eager to witness these rare shows.

With more than 25 solo albums, and 10 with his band Utopia, there was a lot to choose from.

Sure, he may not have had the commercial success he deserves, but believe me, there are many devoted Toddheads, who were thrilled to hear some fan favourites such as, Real Man, Parallel Lines, Afterlife, and Couldn’t I Just Tell You, to name but a few.

And he’s had some hits too. Also included were I Saw The Light, Can We Still Be Friends, Hello It’s Me, and Open My Eyes.

It was also nice to see Todd reunited with his beloved guitar, Foamy, which went missing a couple of years back. Foamy is Todd’s main axe, made by P-Project, which he has used for about 30 years. It was lost, presumed stolen, and ended up at a garage sale on the US east coast, and fortunately was returned to its rightful owner.

Interestingly, Todd spent 13 years touring with Ringo Starr. Almost twice as long as Ringo spent in The Beatles…

Setlist:

Real Man (Initiation, 1975)

Love Of The Common Man (Faithful, 1976)

Rise (Global, 2015)

Buffalo Grass (One Long Year, 2000)

I Saw The Light (Something/Anything, 1972 #21 AUS)

Parallel Lines (Nearly Human, 1989)

Time Heals (single, 1981)

Lysistrata (Swing To The Right, 1982 *Utopia)

Love In Action (Oops! Wrong Planet, 1977 *Utopia)

Afterlife (Liars, 2004)

Puzzle (SpaceForce, 2022, original duet with Adrian Belew)

Down With The Ship (Space Force, 2022, original duet with Rivers Cuomo)

Can We Still Be Friends (Hermit Of Mink Hollow, 1978 #8 AUS)

Open My Eyes (Nazz, 1968)

Change Myself (2nd Wind, 1991)

The Want Of A Nail (Nearly Human, 1989)

Couldn’t I Just Tell You (Something/Anything, 1972)

Encore:

International Feel (A Wizard A True Star, 1973)

Hello It’s Me (Something/Anything, 1972 #5 US)

Just One Victory (A Wizard A True Star, 1973)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

