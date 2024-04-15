 Richard Clapton Digs Into The Back Catalogue To Perform Rarities - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Digs Into The Back Catalogue To Perform Rarities

by Paul Cashmere on April 15, 2024

in News

When Richard Clapton play a Festival we get the concentrated Best of show. When he performs his own shows we get the deeper dive into a remarkable 50+ year career.

Richard’s first album ‘Prussian Blue’ dates back to 1973 and so does his setlist. The rare ‘I Wanna Be A Survivor’ was back in the set and later in the show ‘Oceans of the Heart’, another level down into the more recent (only 31 year old album) ‘Distant Thunder’ made an appearance at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne on Sunday. ‘Feeling Alright Tonight’, a song a remember playing a lot on Wollongong radio when it was first released, is also a song I don’t think I’ve heard live from Richard in decades.

This was a great show. For starters, it was an afternoon show, which I thought only thrilled old people like me, but it also thrilled “young” people like the guys in his band, who were mostly Melbourne based and who had young families to head home to.

Richard’s new music output is spread apart in the 20th century with just three albums of new and original songs this century. The last two, ‘The House of Orange’ (2016) and ‘Harlequin Nights’ (2012) are well worth discovering (if you are unaware) or rediscovering (if you haven’t listened for a while). Two from ‘The House of Orange’ opened the show.

A Clapton show builds. The, what was once called ‘West Coast’, more laidback songs, started off the set but when we reach ‘’I Am An Island’ we are in full tilt Crazy Horse mode.

Richard Clapton setlist, Memo Music Hall, Melbourne, 14 April 2024

Something About You (from The House of Orange, 2016)
Liberty Bell (from The House of Orange, 2016)
Capricorn Dancer (from Highway One soundtrack, 1977)
I Wanna Be A Survivor (from Prussian Blue, 1973)
Get Back to the Shelter (from Dark Spaces, 1980)
Feeling Alright Tonight (from Solidarity, 1984)
Ace of Hearts (from Hearts on the Nightline, 1979)
Dancing with the Vampires (from Dancing With The Vampires, 2012)
The Universal (from The Great Escape, 1982)
Glory Road (from Glory Road, 1987)
Deep Water (from Goodbye Tiger, 1977)
Oceans of the Heart (from Distant Thunder, 1993)
Distant Thunder (from Distant Thunder, 1993)
I Am An Island (from The Great Escape, 1982)

Girls on the Avenue (from Girls on the Avenue, 1975)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Abba
Benny From ABBA Performs ‘Waterloo’ for Pianos in Europe

Benny from ABBA performed a piano only version of the ABBA classic ‘Waterloo’ on a piano in Stockholm, synched to pianos in London, Berlin and Warsaw.

2 days ago
James Hetfield of Metallica at Powertrip photo by Richard Gilkerson
Metallica Perform Elton John’s Funeral For A Friend/Loves Lies Bleeding’ At Gershwin Prize Night

Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin are the recipients of the Gershwin Prize for 2024 and Metallica came out literally to sing their praises.

2 days ago
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert
Russell Morris The Real Thing Symphonic Concert To Be Released On DVD

The music video edition of Russell Morris ‘The Real Thing Symphonic Concert’ will be released on DVD through Ambition in June.

4 days ago
Beach Boys Disney doco
Beach Boys Trailer Showcases Never Before Seen Footage

On May 24, Disney+ will premiere ‘The Beach Boys’ documentary with new interviews and never before seen footage.

5 days ago
Sir Tim Rice, music news, noise11.com
Sir Tim Rice On The ‘Miserable’ Lyrics of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo

Sir Tim Rice has criticised the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for their "miserable" and "me, me, me" lyrics.

5 days ago
Charlie Musselwhite photo by Rory Doyle
Blues Legend Charlie Musselwhite To Tour Australia

Charlie Musselwhite is coming back to Australia again.

6 days ago
Brian Cadd Dream Train
Brian Cadd Recreates Two Bootleg Family Band Songs for New Album ‘Dream Train’

‘Dream Train’, the 26th album for Brian Cadd has arrived, and two of the songs Cadd fans may recognise.

April 5, 2024