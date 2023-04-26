Rick Rubin Had Produced Kesha - Noise11.com

The next Kesha album ‘Gag Order’ has been produced by Rick Rubin.
Rubin rarely goes near pop acts like Kesha. He usually works with artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young, Metallica, Audioslave and Johnny Cash and tom Petty but he has occasionally ventured into pop with Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey.
‘Gag Order’ is the fifth album for Kesha. The title refers to the ongoing court case she has had with previous producer Dr Luke and her inability legally to talk public about it.
The first taste of ‘Gag Order’ is coming Friday with the songs ‘Fine Line’ and ‘Eat The Acid’.
Kesha’s last album ‘High Road’ was released in 2020. It peaked at number 7 in the USA. There were no hits from the album.
Kesha’s last chart hit was ‘Praying’ in 2017. It reached number 22 in America and number 6 in Australia.
