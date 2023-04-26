Rick Rubin Had Produced Kesha - Noise11.com

The next Kesha album ‘Gag Order’ has been produced by Rick Rubin.

Rubin rarely goes near pop acts like Kesha. He usually works with artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Neil Young, Metallica, Audioslave and Johnny Cash and tom Petty but he has occasionally ventured into pop with Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey.

‘Gag Order’ is the fifth album for Kesha. The title refers to the ongoing court case she has had with previous producer Dr Luke and her inability legally to talk public about it.

The first taste of ‘Gag Order’ is coming Friday with the songs ‘Fine Line’ and ‘Eat The Acid’.

Kesha’s last album ‘High Road’ was released in 2020. It peaked at number 7 in the USA. There were no hits from the album.

Kesha’s last chart hit was ‘Praying’ in 2017. It reached number 22 in America and number 6 in Australia.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

