Riley Keogh To Go On Book Tour for Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley - Noise11.com

Riley Keough is to go on a book tour to promote her late mother Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir.

On Tuesday, a representative for publisher Random House announced that the Daisy Jones & the Six actress will visit six cities to meet fans and talk about the upcoming book, titled From Here to the Great Unknown.

“Sometimes the most famous among us are the least known. Join @RileyKeough for a one-of-a-kind conversation as she pays tribute to her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s incredible memory with the release of their memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown,” a statement reads. “Joined by a special guest in six different cities, Riley will dive into a legendary tale of American royalty, family ties, the highs and lows of fame, love, grief, and the unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter.”

Riley will kick off the tour with an appearance at The Strand at Cooper Union in New York on 9 October before making stops in Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee, St. Louis, Missouri, and London, England. She will conclude the trek with a talk at the Glorya Kaufman Performing Arts Center on 20 October.

Before Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 in January 2023, she asked her eldest child to help her write her long-gestating memoir.

Using tapes the singer-songwriter recorded, Riley has since completed the book, with the work chronicling Lisa Marie’s early life as the only child of music icon Elvis Presley. It also delves into her adult life and experiences of high-profile relationships and motherhood.

“This extraordinary book is composed of both Lisa Marie’s and Riley’s voice, a mother and daughter communicating across the transom of death as they try to heal each other,” a summary reads. “Profoundly moving and deeply revealing, From Here to the Great Unknown is a book like no other-the last words of the only child of a true legend.”

From Here to the Great Unknown is now available for pre-order. It is set for release on 8 October.

