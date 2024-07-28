 Rita Ora Cancels Show Due To Ill Health - Noise11.com
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)

Rita Ora Cancels Show Due To Ill Health

by Music-News.com on July 28, 2024

in News

Rita Ora has cancelled a show in Hungary just hours before she was set to take the stage.

Ora apologised for pulling out of the performance after spending the night in a Budapest hospital.

Rita was set to perform at Campus Festival in Debrecen but, under doctors’ orders, had to pull the pin so she could rest.

Taking to her Instagram, Ora updated her 16 million followers with a sincere message on her Stories, but did not confirm any details about her ailments.

She shared, “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events but sadly I will not be able to perform at Campus Fesztival tonight.

“Having spent the night in hospital in Budapest, I must rest thoroughly and follow doctors’ orders.

“I am so sorry to my fans who are going to be there today and I’m truly thankful for your understanding.”

Next month, Ora is scheduled to perform at the Lovestream Festival in Slovakia, the City Celebration 2024 in Romania, and Manchester Pride on Saturday 24 August.

Rita Ora is well known as a judge on The Masked Singer on both sides of the Atlantic, and a coach on The Voice Australia.

music-news.com

