Robbie Williams Adds Second Queensland A Day On The Green Show - Noise11.com

Robbie Williams will play a second Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton show on Sunday 19 November, 2023.

“Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour,” Robbie says. “I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive. I can’t wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans.”

Williams will also perform at Sirromet Wines on 18 November, Mt Duneed in Victoria on 25 November and Swan Valley in Western Australia on December 1.

