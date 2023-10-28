 Robert Plant Performs Stairway To Heaven For First Time In 16 Years - Noise11.com
Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robert Plant presents Sensational Space Shifters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robert Plant Performs Stairway To Heaven For First Time In 16 Years

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2023

in News

Robert Plant performed his Led Zeppelin classic ‘Stairway To Heaven’ as a solo artist for the first time this week and for the first time since 2007 with Led Zeppelin.

Since the death of Led Zep drummer John Bonham (and subsequent breakup of the band), official Led Zeppelin reunion performances of the song were only three times at Live Aid in 1985, Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary in 1988 and the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in 2007.

Led Zeppelin last performed the song with Bonham on July 7, 1980 in Berlin. John Bonham died on 25 September, 1980 and the band ceased immediately.

Plant performed the song for a charity fundraiser with Andy Taylor of Duran Duran at Soho Farmhouse in the UK this week. The event was billed ‘An Evening with Andy Taylor and Special Guests’.

The performance was held in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, was a fundraiser for Cancer Platform, a global information hub on cancer, being developed by the Cancer Awareness Trust.

Andy Taylor and Robert Plant performing ‘Stairway to Heaven’ at Soho Farm House on 21 October 2023 with Andrew James Taylor, David Palmer, Dino Jelusick, Guy Pratt, Goldray and Anne Rani.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jason Donovan in The Rocky Horror Show 2023 pic Daniel Boud
Jason Donovan’s Returns For Rocky Horror Show 2024 Season

Jason Donovan will return as Frank N Furter to mark the 50th anniversary of the Rocky Horror Show in Australia in 2024.

39 mins ago
Harry Young and Sabbath
Harry Young of Harry Sabbath and Sabbath Has Died

Harry Young of Australian band Sabbath has passed away.

1 hour ago
Kaiser Chiefs Release ‘Feeling Alright’ With Nile Rodgers

Kaiser Chiefs have a new song ‘Feeling Alright’ and it features Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

2 days ago
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eagles Extend Their Long Goodbye Farewell Tour

Eagles have added more dates to their Long Goodbye Farewell tour with new dates added for Phoenix, Austin, Houston, Hollywood (FL), Chicago, and Toronto.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney mural in Newcastle NSW photo from Frontier Touring
Paul McCartney Performs Third Australian Show In Newcastle

Paul McCartney has performed the third show of his Australian tour and the first show ever in Newcastle, New South Wales.

3 days ago
Cate Blanchett and Sparks Noise11
Cate Blanchett Gives Sparks Advice

Have you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall when a cult band and one of the biggest movie stars in the world get together? Well you can do just that through this incredibly delightful conversation between Sparks and Cate Blanchett, where they cover everything from dance moves, Cate cosplay, favourite songs and quintessential Aussie tips, from short shorts to magpies and lamingtons.

3 days ago
Devo 50 Years of De Evolution
Devo Release ’50 Years of De-Evolution’

Devo are marking their 50th anniversary with the compilation ’50 Years of De-Evolution’.

4 days ago