Robert Plant Performs Stairway To Heaven For First Time In 16 Years - Noise11.com

Robert Plant performed his Led Zeppelin classic ‘Stairway To Heaven’ as a solo artist for the first time this week and for the first time since 2007 with Led Zeppelin.

Since the death of Led Zep drummer John Bonham (and subsequent breakup of the band), official Led Zeppelin reunion performances of the song were only three times at Live Aid in 1985, Atlantic Records 40th Anniversary in 1988 and the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in 2007.

Led Zeppelin last performed the song with Bonham on July 7, 1980 in Berlin. John Bonham died on 25 September, 1980 and the band ceased immediately.

Plant performed the song for a charity fundraiser with Andy Taylor of Duran Duran at Soho Farmhouse in the UK this week. The event was billed ‘An Evening with Andy Taylor and Special Guests’.

The performance was held in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, was a fundraiser for Cancer Platform, a global information hub on cancer, being developed by the Cancer Awareness Trust.

Andy Taylor and Robert Plant performing ‘Stairway to Heaven’ at Soho Farm House on 21 October 2023 with Andrew James Taylor, David Palmer, Dino Jelusick, Guy Pratt, Goldray and Anne Rani.

