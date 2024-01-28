 Roc Nation on a New Jay-Z Album - Noise11.com
JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman

JAY-Z photo by Ros O'Gorman

Roc Nation on a New Jay-Z Album

by Music-News.com on January 29, 2024

in News

Roc Nation has responded to rumours Jay-Z will release a new album this year.

Reports of a new Jay-Z project started on Sunday afternoon after artist and director Hidji World implied he was on set with Jay-Z.

He posted an Instagram Story, writing he was “shooting today” with Jay-Z. In another story, he teased a photo of a first-take film slate labelled “JAY Z -2024 ALBUM.” On it, Hidji’s name was written as director, and Leroy Farrell was listed as director of photography.

When asked to confirm or deny the release, Roc Nation said; “That’s news to us.”

Jay-Z’s last full-length solo album was 2017’s 4:44. In 2018, he released Everything Is Love with Beyoncé as The Carters, which was the first joint set from the husband-and-wife duo.

Jay-Z has previously talked about only wanting to make music when it’s about something meaningful.

“I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important,” he told Gayle King last year. “I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

music-news.com

Tagged as: , , ,

