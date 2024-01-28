Roc Nation on a New Jay-Z Album - Noise11.com

Roc Nation has responded to rumours Jay-Z will release a new album this year.

Reports of a new Jay-Z project started on Sunday afternoon after artist and director Hidji World implied he was on set with Jay-Z.

He posted an Instagram Story, writing he was “shooting today” with Jay-Z. In another story, he teased a photo of a first-take film slate labelled “JAY Z -2024 ALBUM.” On it, Hidji’s name was written as director, and Leroy Farrell was listed as director of photography.

When asked to confirm or deny the release, Roc Nation said; “That’s news to us.”

Jay-Z’s last full-length solo album was 2017’s 4:44. In 2018, he released Everything Is Love with Beyoncé as The Carters, which was the first joint set from the husband-and-wife duo.

Jay-Z has previously talked about only wanting to make music when it’s about something meaningful.

“I’ll say I wanna make music, but it has to be something important,” he told Gayle King last year. “I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes. That’s not gonna serve me. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

