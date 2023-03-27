Rod Stewart Performs Tom Waits’ ‘Tom Traubert’s Blues’ For A Day On The Green Queensland - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart treated A Day On The Green fans in Queensland to his rarely played ‘Tom Traubert’s Blues’.

The Waits song from Tom’s 1976 album ‘Small Change’ incorporated the Australian folk song ‘Waltzing Matilda’ into the lyrics.

Stewart’s version appeared on his 1992 compilation ‘Lead Vocalist’. It was a no 6 hit in the UK and reached no 82 in Australia.

Only a year before Stewart covered Waits’ ‘Downtown Train’ on his ‘Vagabond Heart’ album.

Rod Stewart last performed ‘Tom Traubert’s Blues’ in London in 2015.

Rod Stewart setlist 25 March 2023 A Day On The Green Queensland

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)

You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Ooh La La (from Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)

Twisting The Night Away (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

It Takes Two (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Rollin’ and Tumblin’ (from Blood Red Roses, 2018)

Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)

I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)

Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover, sung by backing singers)

People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck’s Flash, 1985)

I Don’t Want To Talk About It (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

You’re in my Heart (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)

Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Lady Marmalade (LaBelle cover, sung by backing singers)

Baby Jane

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1979)

Tom Traubert’s Blues (Waltzing Matilda) (from Lead Vocalist, 1993)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Fri 31 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (Postponed until further notice)

Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-rod-stewart-438

Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

