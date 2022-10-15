 Ronnie Wood Recreates Stolen Rembrandt - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Ronnie Wood Recreates Stolen Rembrandt

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2022

in News

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has recreated Rembrandt’s stolen masterpiece ‘The Storm on the Sea of Galilee’ for his latest exhibition.

Rembrandt painted his oil-on-canvas painting in 1633. The painting was stolen was from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990 and has never been recovered. The FBI said in 2013 that they had identified the thieves who were members of the Boston mafia Merlino gang. The story is told on the Netflix mini-series ‘This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist’ and has been replicated in The Blacklist and the Simpsons.

Ronnie Wood unveiled his masterpiece at his exhibition in Kenwood House in London. Wood presented his latest paintings on Thursday with attendees Geri Horner (Spice Girls) and Patti Boyd (former wife of George Harrison).

