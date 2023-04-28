Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation - Noise11.com

The three albums in the Russell Morris blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, Van Diemen’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ have been compiled into a single disc best of to be released in May.

‘Ghost Legends’ will feature:

TRACKLISTING

Sharkmouth (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Eureka Featuring Rob Hirst & Anita Quayle

Cut You Loose (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)

Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Bendigo Rock Featuring Peter Robinson (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)

Goanna Man Featuring Phil Manning (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)

The Big House Featuring James Black, Steve Romig (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Van Diemens Land Featuring Rob Hirst, Steve Romig (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)

Kadaitcha Man (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)

Ben Hall Featuring Adam Miller (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)

Walk My Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Birdsville Featuring Joe Camilleri, Vika & Linda Bull (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)

The Drifter Featuring Renee Geyer, Chris Wilson (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Lonesome Road (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)

Money Dont Grow On Trees Featuring Troy Cassar-Daley, Chris Wilson, Jerson Trinidad & Steve Romig (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

Loch Ard Gorge Featuring Anita Quayle (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)

Bennelong (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)

Mr Eternity Featuring Chris Wilson, Steve Romig, Mitch Cairns (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The news comes after Russell recently announced his shows in Sydney and Melbourne with a 56-piece orchestra.

Russell will also perform The Beatles classic ‘Sgt Pepper’ album in May in Sydney and Melbourne with Jack Jones, Robin Loau and Steve Balbi.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

