 Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation - Noise11.com
Russell Morris Ghosts and Legends

Russell Morris To Release Blues Trilogy Compilation

by Paul Cashmere on April 28, 2023

in News

The three albums in the Russell Morris blues trilogy ‘Sharkmouth’, Van Diemen’s Land’ and ‘Red Dirt – Red Heart’ have been compiled into a single disc best of to be released in May.

‘Ghost Legends’ will feature:

TRACKLISTING
Sharkmouth (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Eureka Featuring Rob Hirst & Anita Quayle
Cut You Loose (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)
Black Dog Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Bendigo Rock Featuring Peter Robinson (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)
Goanna Man Featuring Phil Manning (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)
The Big House Featuring James Black, Steve Romig (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Van Diemens Land Featuring Rob Hirst, Steve Romig (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)
Kadaitcha Man (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)
Ben Hall Featuring Adam Miller (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)
Walk My Blues (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Birdsville Featuring Joe Camilleri, Vika & Linda Bull (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)
The Drifter Featuring Renee Geyer, Chris Wilson (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Lonesome Road (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)
Money Dont Grow On Trees Featuring Troy Cassar-Daley, Chris Wilson, Jerson Trinidad & Steve Romig (from Sharkmouth, 2012)
Loch Ard Gorge Featuring Anita Quayle (from Van Diemens Land, 2014)
Bennelong (from Red Dirt – Red Heart, 2015)
Mr Eternity Featuring Chris Wilson, Steve Romig, Mitch Cairns (from Sharkmouth, 2012)

The news comes after Russell recently announced his shows in Sydney and Melbourne with a 56-piece orchestra.

Russell will also perform The Beatles classic ‘Sgt Pepper’ album in May in Sydney and Melbourne with Jack Jones, Robin Loau and Steve Balbi.

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran testifies To Thinking Out Loud Trial

Ed Sheeran denied copying Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On with his track Thinking Out Loud as he testified in a New York court on Tuesday.

2 days ago
Kesha
Rick Rubin Had Produced Kesha

The next Kesha album ‘Gag Order’ has been produced by Rick Rubin.

2 days ago
Sampa The Great at Glastonbury photo by Noise11
Sampa The Great and Angelique Kidjo Perform For Jimmy Fallon Show

Zambian/Australian rapper Sampa The Great performed her song ‘Let Me Be Great’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week with Angélique Kidjo.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Says She Is Fine After Injuring Hand

Taylor Swift has insisted she is "totally fine" after hurting her hand during a recent concert.

3 days ago
Grimes
Grimes Gives Permission For Her Voice To Be Used in AI

Grimes has given permission for her voice to be used on songs generated by artificial intelligence.

4 days ago
Meg Washington voices Calypso in Bluey
Meg Washington Has Teamed With Bluey For ‘The Gnome Song’

The new Bluey album ‘Dance Mode’ features a song with Meg Washington.

4 days ago
Ghost
Ghost To Headline in Australia For the First Time

Ghost will return to Australia in October for their first headline tour.

4 days ago