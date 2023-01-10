Sam Smith Will Return to Australia New Zealand October and November - Noise11.com

Sam Smith will bring his Gloria tour to Australia and New Zealand this October and November.

Sam said, “I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates for October and November 2023 from Adelaide, South Australia today! Both countries hold such a special place in my heart and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all! I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon xx.”

Sam’s fourth album ‘Gloria’ will be released on 27 January 2023.

Saturday 28 October

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 31 October

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 3 November

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 8 November

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 11 November

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

