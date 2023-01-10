 Sam Smith Will Return to Australia New Zealand October and November - Noise11.com
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sam Smith Will Return to Australia New Zealand October and November

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2023

in News

Sam Smith will bring his Gloria tour to Australia and New Zealand this October and November.

Sam said, “I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates for October and November 2023 from Adelaide, South Australia today! Both countries hold such a special place in my heart and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all! I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon xx.”

Sam’s fourth album ‘Gloria’ will be released on 27 January 2023.

Saturday 28 October
Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA

Tuesday 31 October
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Friday 3 November
Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW

Wednesday 8 November
Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 11 November
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

