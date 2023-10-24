 Scott Kingman and Jimi Hocking on What Pauly Would Have Thought Of a Top 10 Screaming Jets Debut - Noise11.com
Scott Kingman and Jimi Hocking on What Pauly Would Have Thought Of a Top 10 Screaming Jets Debut

by Paul Cashmere on October 24, 2023

The Screaming Jets songwriter, bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen never got to see the band’s new album debut in the Top 10 but Scott Kingman and Jimi Hocking of the Jets says he probably would have brushed it off anyway.

Paul Woseen died on 15 September 2023 at age 56. The Screaming Jets’ 10th album ‘Professional Misconduct’ was released 6 October, 2023 and debut in the Top 10.

Scott says, “It’s a great pity he didn’t get to see that result. Knowing Pauly he would have just humbly ploughed on with a “rightly so” comment and then started writing the next record. In fact, we had already started on the next record. He very much puts that stuff behind him. It was a fantastic result and a true nod to the work we all put in. It is great to see a bit of Australian music in general getting a look in on the charts. It was very unfortunate that he didn’t see the moment where we all got that text to say it has done as well as it has.

Jimi Hocking says the band started work on this record before Covid but the lockdowns delayed the release. Jimi says, “We did the ‘All For One’ anniversary and we did the ‘Bitter Pill’ EP. We were experimenting with the medium if remote recording just to be creative and stay occupied. That worked out quite well. That lead to the next phase that became this album”.

Scott co-wrote seven of the albums ten songs with Pauly. “Lyrically they are all him. I stand back completely 100% when it comes to lyrics. He was such a collector of beautiful phrases. I might throw the odd concept at him, like we all do. He was like a Bower bird. He would collect bits and pieces. He would travel with tons of books. He would be constantly pulling a pad out and writing something down. You never knew what it was. Eventually you’d throw a bit of music at him and he would start sifting through them. Ultimately he would end up at a point that he’d be happy to present. He was a very humble guy. Very dedicated, very disciplined collecting ideas”.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Scott Kingman and Jimi Hocking:

