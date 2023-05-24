Scott Owen of The Living End To Perform With The Whitlams ‘Early Years’ Tour - Noise11.com

Scott Owen of The Living End is on loan to The Whitlams for the ‘Early Years ’93-‘97’ tour starting in September.

The early years of The Whitlams was top heavy in Double Bass. Scott has been recruited to recreate the original sound of the “Introducing The Whitlams”, “Undeniably The Whitlams” and “Eternal Nightcap” albums.

Tim Freedman says, “Scott and I have been talking about this idea for five years, and at last our schedules have clicked. Terepai and Scott will absolutely explode in these early songs, and it will be thrilling to hear the energy that Andy Lewis brought to the first line-up so long ago on stage once again.”

Andy Lewis, the original bass player for The Whitlams and who played on those albums died in 2000 at age 33. The song ‘Blow Up The Pokies’ from the ‘Love This City’ album is about Lewis’ gambling addiction.

The Whitlams are Tim Freedman on piano and vocals, Jak Housden on guitar, Terepai Richmond on drums, and newest member, Ian Peres, on Hammond organ and electric bass.

SHOW DATES

Fri 22 Sep – Hoey Moey – Coffs Harbour, NSW

Sat 23 Sep – Toronto Hotel – Toronto, NSW

Wed 4 Oct – Tilly’s – Wagga Wagga, NSW

Thu 5 Oct – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW

Fri 6 Oct – Northcote Theatre – Melbourne, VIC

Sat 7 Oct – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW

Sun 8 Oct – Blue Mountains Theatre – Springwood, NSW

Fri 13 Oct – The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD

Sun 15 Oct – Burleigh Bazaar – Gold Coast, QLD

Fri 20 Oct – The Gov – Adelaide. SA

Fri 27 Oct – Astor Theatre – Perth. WA

Sat 28 Oct – Freo.Social – Fremantle, WA

