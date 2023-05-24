Scott Owen of The Living End To Perform With The Whitlams ‘Early Years’ Tour - Noise11.com

Scott Owen of The Living End is on loan to The Whitlams for the ‘Early Years ’93-‘97’ tour starting in September.
The early years of The Whitlams was top heavy in Double Bass. Scott has been recruited to recreate the original sound of the “Introducing The Whitlams”, “Undeniably The Whitlams” and “Eternal Nightcap” albums.
Tim Freedman says, “Scott and I have been talking about this idea for five years, and at last our schedules have clicked. Terepai and Scott will absolutely explode in these early songs, and it will be thrilling to hear the energy that Andy Lewis brought to the first line-up so long ago on stage once again.”
Andy Lewis, the original bass player for The Whitlams and who played on those albums died in 2000 at age 33. The song ‘Blow Up The Pokies’ from the ‘Love This City’ album is about Lewis’ gambling addiction.
The Whitlams are Tim Freedman on piano and vocals, Jak Housden on guitar, Terepai Richmond on drums, and newest member, Ian Peres, on Hammond organ and electric bass.
SHOW DATES
Fri 22 Sep – Hoey Moey – Coffs Harbour, NSW
Sat 23 Sep – Toronto Hotel – Toronto, NSW
Wed 4 Oct – Tilly’s – Wagga Wagga, NSW
Thu 5 Oct – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW
Fri 6 Oct – Northcote Theatre – Melbourne, VIC
Sat 7 Oct – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW
Sun 8 Oct – Blue Mountains Theatre – Springwood, NSW
Fri 13 Oct – The Tivoli – Brisbane, QLD
Sun 15 Oct – Burleigh Bazaar – Gold Coast, QLD
Fri 20 Oct – The Gov – Adelaide. SA
Fri 27 Oct – Astor Theatre – Perth. WA
Sat 28 Oct – Freo.Social – Fremantle, WA
