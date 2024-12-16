 Sean Combs Abandons Bail Petition - Noise11.com
Sean Combs Abandons Bail Petition

by Music-News.com on December 16, 2024

in News

Sean Combs has dropped his attempt to get released on bail, according to a new court filing.

Combs’ lawyer sent word to the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals withdrawing Combs’ appeal of several decisions denying him bail.

“Mr Combs does not seek to appeal the district court’s denial of his renewed motion and hereby moves to voluntarily dismiss the appeal,” the filing said.

The filing includes a signed statement from Combs, certifying he understands the ramifications of dismissing the appeal.

“Mr Combs hereby states that (a) counsel has explained the effect of voluntary dismissal of the appeal; (b) he understands counsel’s explanation, and (c) he desires to withdraw and voluntarily dismiss the appeal.”

Combs has been granted access to a computer as he awaits trial on sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.

Combs – who remains locked up at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) – has been issued a laptop on which he can review documents pertaining to his criminal case, according to a court order obtained by E! News.

“The MDC is ordered to give Defendant access to the Discovery Laptop seven days per week from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM,” a decree signed by Judge Arun Subramanian read. “This can be in his unit’s visiting room or in his unit’s VTC room.”

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

