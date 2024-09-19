 Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs To Remain in Jail For At Least Six Months and Possibly Life - Noise11.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs To Remain in Jail For At Least Six Months and Possibly Life

by Paul Cashmere on September 19, 2024

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have never be a free man again after being denied bail after being charged with multiple sex crimes.

District Court Judge Andrew Carter rejected Combs lawyer Marc Agnifilo’s $50 million bail package but Judge Carter says Combs is a flight risk and a danger to others. Combs will spend possibly the next six months at the Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trail. If found guilty, he faces life in prison.

The Center is a long way from Combs billionaire lifestyle. It is known for deadly stabbings, “barbaric” living conditions and maggots in the food.

Agnifilo told Judge Carter that Combs is “an innocent man with nothing to hide” but Judge Carter did not buy it.

Combs has been charged with horrific sex crimes including racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been portrayed as the mastermind of a “criminal enterprise”. The charges highlight kidnapping and arson as well as the sex crimes.

When Combs homes were raided Federal agents found AR-15s and ‘1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant’ in Combs home.

https://www.noise11.com/news/sean-diddy-combs-could-face-life-in-jail-after-sex-trafficking-charges-20240918

