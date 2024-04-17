 (Sean) Lennon and (James) McCartney Release A Song Together - Noise11.com
James McCartney

James McCartney

(Sean) Lennon and (James) McCartney Release A Song Together

by Music-News.com on April 18, 2024

in News

John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons Sean and James have teamed up on a new song.

Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney have hit the studio together to record ‘Primrose Hill’ which is a tribute to a scenic park in North West London.

In a post on X -formerly known as Twitter- James wrote: “Primrose Hill’ is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @seanonolennon.

“With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”

The pair received support from James’ dad Paul, who plugged the song in a post on Facebook, writing: “My son James has a new song out called Primrose Hill – check it out

“And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

James made it a truly family affair by enlisting his sister Mary McCartney for making a promo video for ‘Primrose Hill’.

In a post on X prior to the song’s release, James explained of the track: “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day.

“Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person”.

The song the first musical collaboration between the sons of the Beatles legends.

James previously floated the idea of getting the Beatles offspring together to form a band admitting Sean was interested along with George Harrison’s son Dhani, but he conceded Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey was not that keen.

Speaking in 2012, he told the BBC: “I’d be up for it. Sean seemed to be into it, Dhani [Harrison] seemed to be into it … I don’t think it’s something that Zak [Starkey] wants to do. Maybe Jason [Starkey who is also a drummer] would want to do it … I don’t know, you’d have to wait and see.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Palaye Royale Facebook profile pic 2024
Palaye Royale Drop Off Pandemonium Due To Family Emergency

Las Vegas band Palaye Royale have dropped out of the Pandemonium festival due to a family emergency. The band were not able to leave the USA to attend the festival staring this weekend in Melbourne.

5 hours ago
Kate Hudson photo from Virgin Records
Kate Hudson Prepares For Debut Album ‘Glorious’

Kate Hudson has announced her debut album Glorious.

15 hours ago
Greta Van Fleet
Greta Van Fleet Set Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland Dates

Greta Van Fleet will return to Australia and New Zealand in August for what will only be there second time down under.

2 days ago
Marley Brothers
Marley Brothers To Tour in The Family Name

The Marley Brothers have announced a tour to honour their father’s legacy.

3 days ago
Elly-May Barnes Shes A Thought
Listen To New Neil Finn Song ‘She’s A Thought’ For Elly-May Barnes

Elly-May Barnes has released a third single from her ‘No Good’ album with the new song written for her by Neil Finn.

3 days ago
Ringo Starr Crooked Boy
Ringo Starr Premieres ‘February Sky’

Ringo Starr has another new song ‘February Sky’ ahead of his next EP ‘Crooked Boy’.

5 days ago
Gypsy Lee at The Espy Basement 20 March 2024 photo by Michelle Grace Hunder
Gypsy Lee Releases Second Song ‘Runaway Baby’

Just one month after the release of her debut song ‘I Never Realised You Lied When you Said I Was No One’, Gypsy Lee, the daughter of Kate Ceberano and Lee Rogers, has a second song.

5 days ago