(Sean) Lennon and (James) McCartney Release A Song Together - Noise11.com

John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s sons Sean and James have teamed up on a new song.

Sean Ono Lennon and James McCartney have hit the studio together to record ‘Primrose Hill’ which is a tribute to a scenic park in North West London.

In a post on X -formerly known as Twitter- James wrote: “Primrose Hill’ is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @seanonolennon.

“With the release of this song it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you.”

The pair received support from James’ dad Paul, who plugged the song in a post on Facebook, writing: “My son James has a new song out called Primrose Hill – check it out

“And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

James made it a truly family affair by enlisting his sister Mary McCartney for making a promo video for ‘Primrose Hill’.

In a post on X prior to the song’s release, James explained of the track: “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer’s day.

“Letting go, I saw my true love and saviour in my mind’s eye. ‘Primrose Hill’ is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person”.

The song the first musical collaboration between the sons of the Beatles legends.

James previously floated the idea of getting the Beatles offspring together to form a band admitting Sean was interested along with George Harrison’s son Dhani, but he conceded Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey was not that keen.

Speaking in 2012, he told the BBC: “I’d be up for it. Sean seemed to be into it, Dhani [Harrison] seemed to be into it … I don’t think it’s something that Zak [Starkey] wants to do. Maybe Jason [Starkey who is also a drummer] would want to do it … I don’t know, you’d have to wait and see.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

