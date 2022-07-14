Sex Pistols 'God Save The Queen' Is UK's Top Vinyl Of 2022 (So Far) - Noise11.com

Sex Pistols’ anti-monarchist anthem God Save The Queen is officially the best-selling vinyl single of 2022 so far, the Official Charts Company can reveal.

The track, which originally (and somewhat controversially) peaked at Number 2 on the Official Singles Chart during the Queen’s silver jubilee in 1977, received a re-release to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June. A limited number of special edition pressings were made available to fans which sold out on pre-orders. Read more about God Save The Queen’s colourful chart history here.

Thanks to an exclusive Record Store Day release, Taylor Swift’s The Lakes is the year’s second-best-selling vinyl single to date. The track, originally included in the deluxe edition of Folklore, received a limited edition run on wax in April and reached the Official Singles Chart Top 100 as a result, peaking at Number 88.

Elsewhere in the Top 5 of 2022 so far, Suggs and Paul Weller’s Motown-influenced collaboration Ooh Do U Fink U R is in at Number 3. Further Record Store Day 7” exclusives – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ We’re Gonna Get There in the End and David Bowie’s Brilliant Adventure EP – place at Numbers 4 and 5 respectively.

Record Store Day exclusive releases also pepper the wider Top 20 including the likes of U2’s A Celebration (9), Madonna’s Who’s That Girl re-issue (10) and Sam Fender’s previously unreleased Alright (14).

Official Vinyl Singles Chart 2022 – to end of Q2.

1 God Save The Queen Sex Pistols

2 The Lakes Taylor Swift

3 Ooh Do U Fink U R Suggs & Paul Weller

4 We’re Gonna Get There In The End Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

5 Brilliant Adventure EP David Bowie

6 Hunter’s Moon Ghost

7 Making A Fire Foo Fighters

8 Rock The Casbah The Clash

9 A Celebration U2

10 Who’s That Girl Madonna

