Sex Pistols Play First Show of 2025 in London - Noise11.com

Sex Pistols, with Frank Carter on vocals and original members Steve Jones (guitar), Paul Cook (drums) and Glen Matlock (bass), played their first show on 2025 on 21 March in London, so we now have a blueprint of what to expect when they reach New Zealand then Australia next week.

The first down under show is 2 April in New Zealand. The first Australian show on 5 April in Melbourne.

In London last Friday night Sex Pistols played:

Holidays in the Sun

Seventeen

New York

Pretty Vacant

Bodies

Silly Thing

Liar

God Save the Queen

I’m Not Your Stepping Stone

Submission

Satellite

No Feelings

No Fun (The Stooges cover)

Problems

E.M.I.

Encore:

Anarchy in the U.K.

SEX PISTOLS FEATURING FRANK CARTER – 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR

Wednesday April 2 Town Hall, Auckland

Thursday April 3 Town Hall, Christchurch

Saturday April 5 Festival Hall, Melbourne

Sunday April 6 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday April 8 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Wednesday April 9 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday April 11 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle

