Sex Pistols Play First Show of 2025 in London - Noise11.com

Sex Pistols, with Frank Carter on vocals and original members Steve Jones (guitar), Paul Cook (drums) and Glen Matlock (bass), played their first show on 2025 on 21 March in London, so we now have a blueprint of what to expect when they reach New Zealand then Australia next week.
The first down under show is 2 April in New Zealand. The first Australian show on 5 April in Melbourne.
In London last Friday night Sex Pistols played:
Holidays in the Sun
Seventeen
New York
Pretty Vacant
Bodies
Silly Thing
Liar
God Save the Queen
I’m Not Your Stepping Stone
Submission
Satellite
No Feelings
No Fun (The Stooges cover)
Problems
E.M.I.
Encore:
Anarchy in the U.K.
SEX PISTOLS FEATURING FRANK CARTER – 2025 AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND TOUR
Wednesday April 2 Town Hall, Auckland
Thursday April 3 Town Hall, Christchurch
Saturday April 5 Festival Hall, Melbourne
Sunday April 6 Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Tuesday April 8 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
Wednesday April 9 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
Friday April 11 Fremantle Prison, Fremantle
