Shakira Coughs Up Millions To Clear Tax Bill - Noise11.com

Shakira Coughs Up Millions To Clear Tax Bill

by Music-News.com on November 21, 2023

Shakira has paid a $7.6 million (£6 million) fine to settle her tax fraud case in Spain.

Shakira told the presiding magistrate, José Manuel del Amo, that she had agreed to a deal with Spanish prosecutors as her tax evasion trial began in Barcelona on Monday.

According to the Associated Press, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker replied, “Yes,” to acknowledge the six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

As part of the agreement, Shakira received a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of 7 million euros ($7.6 million).

In a lengthy statement, Shakira explained that she settled the case “with the best interest of my kids at heart”, noting that her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, “do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight”.

The singer, who has always maintained her innocence, said, “Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others. Unfortunately, and despite these efforts, tax authorities in Spain pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquillity for years at a time.”

She continued, via BBC News, “While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favour, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight.”

Shakira added that she needed to move past the legal battle and focus on her children and career opportunities.

Spanish authorities had wanted to send Shakira to prison for eight years for allegedly living in Spain but listing her official residence as the Bahamas between 2012 and 2014.

She denied any wrongdoing and opted to go to trial instead of accepting a settlement last year.

Shakira was in a relationship with Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, the father of her sons, between 2011 and 2022.

