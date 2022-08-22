Silverchair’s Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou Refused To Participate In Daniel Johns Album - Noise11.com

Daniel Johns has revealed that he attempted a reconciliation of Silverchair as part of his latest ‘FutureNever’ project.

Johns says he asked his former bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou to guest on ‘FutureNever’ but didn’t want the track credited as Silverchair. In his podcast Inside the Mind of Daniel Johns, he explained, “I asked them not out of necessity, I asked them because I wanted to make it clear that I don’t have an issue with them as people – I just didn’t want to play under the banner of Silverchair. Once I’d established myself as an artist outside of Silverchair. I asked them to come again and then when they didn’t want to, I didn’t care. It was like, ‘I asked you, it’s cool, I’ll play the drums with spatulas’.”

On 26 August, Daniel Johns will open his ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’ exhibition in Melbourne.

BMG Managing Director (and Daniel’s brother) Heath Johns says, “Daniel’s creativity is limitless, his vision is simultaneously vast and laser focussed. This era is Daniel Johns at the peak of his powers and ‘Past, Present & FutureNever’ is a spectacularly ambitious statement from an artist who has broken every shackle the industry has dared place upon him. In a world where artists are being asked to truncate their vision to create social media soundbites, Daniel has dared to build a multi-level sensory experience that is equal part art exhibition and theme park. The team at BMG is beyond proud to partner with our pioneering friends at Radio Velvet to bring Dan’s technicolour vision to life — I promise you will leave with your jaw on the floor.”

‘Past, Present & FutureNever’ is at Rialto Melbourne (525 Collins Street) from 26 August – 9 October 2022.

