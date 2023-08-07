 Sinéad O'Connor Clifftop Tribute Held In Hometown - Noise11.com
Sinead O'Connor at Point Nepean, Victoria 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sinéad O’Connor Clifftop Tribute Held In Hometown

by Music-News.com on August 8, 2023

in News

A clifftop tribute to Sinéad O’Connor has been unveiled outside the late singer’s hometown.

An installation honouring Sinéad was unveiled on Bray Head in County Wicklow on Sunday. The piece was installed close to Sinead’s former home on Strand Road in Bray, where she lived for 15 years.

The installation featured hand-cut, 30-foot-tall letters reading, “ÉIRE (heart) SINÉAD”. Éire is the Irish word for Ireland.

Richard Seabrooke, executive creative director of Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man, said of the installation in a statement, “So much has been said about Sinead since her recent passing, I’m not sure what is left to say. We just wanted to take the opportunity to mark the moment with a bold statement that symbolises what she meant to this little country of ours.”

The temporary installation was a collaboration between The Tenth Man and Mack Signs.

Sinéad was found unresponsive on 26 July at her south-east London home at the age of 56. Over the weekend, it was announced that a funeral procession will take place along the seafront in Bray on Tuesday. Fans have been encouraged to line the route.

A private burial service will be held after the procession.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

