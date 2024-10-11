Skyhooks Demo for Living In the 70s Revealed - Noise11.com

This week marked the 50th anniversary of Skyhooks iconic debut album ‘Living In The 70s’.

The song ‘Living in the 70s’ was written by Greg Macainsh and was the lead single off the album.

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green tells Noise11.com, “Fifty years ago today, a local Melbourne band released their debut album and changed the face of the Australian Music Industry.

“That band was Skyhooks. The album “Living In The 70’s”.

“Skyhooks archivist Peter Green points outs that “ before LITS, the biggest selling album was by Daddy Cool , 40,000 units. Skyhooks smashed that record ,going on to sell 400,000 copies (the equivalent to 22 Gold records at the time) . It spent over a year on the charts and SIX MONTHS at number one in hometown Melbourne. A record 50 years later that still has not been beaten”.

“To celebrate the 50 years milestone we have just put up an unheard of demo version of Skyhooks performing the title track “Living In The 70’s”.

