 Skyhooks Demo for Living In the 70s Revealed - Noise11.com
Skyhooks Living In The 70s

Skyhooks Living In The 70s

Skyhooks Demo for Living In the 70s Revealed

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2024

in News

This week marked the 50th anniversary of Skyhooks iconic debut album ‘Living In The 70s’.

The song ‘Living in the 70s’ was written by Greg Macainsh and was the lead single off the album.

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green tells Noise11.com, “Fifty years ago today, a local Melbourne band released their debut album and changed the face of the Australian Music Industry.

“That band was Skyhooks. The album “Living In The 70’s”.

“Skyhooks archivist Peter Green points outs that “ before LITS, the biggest selling album was by Daddy Cool , 40,000 units. Skyhooks smashed that record ,going on to sell 400,000 copies (the equivalent to 22 Gold records at the time) . It spent over a year on the charts and SIX MONTHS at number one in hometown Melbourne. A record 50 years later that still has not been beaten”.

“To celebrate the 50 years milestone we have just put up an unheard of demo version of Skyhooks performing the title track “Living In The 70’s”.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dolly Parton Billy The Kid
Dolly Parton Authors Children’s Christmas Book

Dolly Parton wanted to celebrate the "importance of family and friends" during the festive season with her new children's book.

12 hours ago
Martha Davis, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Martha Davis Cancels Upcoming Motels Shows To Battle Cancer

Martha Davis has cancelled all upcoming shows for The Motels as she battles breast cancer.

1 day ago
Robben Ford
Robben Ford Announces March 2025 Australian Dates

Legendary guitarist Robben Ford will return to Australia for shows in March 2025.

2 days ago
Cold Chisel, Jimmy Barnes and Ian Moss - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Cold Chisel Play The Third Show of The Big Five-O Tour

Cold Chisel have played the third show of ‘The Big Five O’ tour hit the Gold Coast on Tuesday night and three nights in so far we are seeing a different setlist ever night.

2 days ago
John Lennon Walls and Bridges
John Lennon ‘Walls and Bridges’ Turns 50

John Lennon’s ‘Walls and Bridges’ album clocked up its 50th anniversary this week. ‘Walls and Bridges’ was released on 4 October 1974 in the UK and a week earlier in the USA.

4 days ago
Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Victims

Dolly Parton has announced she will personally donate a seven-figure sum to Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

4 days ago
Cold Chisel - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Noise11.com
Cold Chisel Play First Official Show Of The Big-Five 0 2024 Tour

Following the (not so) secret “Barking Spiders” show in Wollongong earlier this week, the first official show of Cold Chisel’s ‘The Big Five O’ tour kicked off in Armidale, NSW on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

5 days ago