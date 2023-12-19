 Slade Christmas Song Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Slade

Slade Christmas Song Turns 50

by Music-News.com on December 19, 2023

in News

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Slade’s Christmas hit single Merry Xmas Everybody, first topping the UK chart 50 years ago on 15 December 1973, PRS for Music reveals the legendary band’s seasonal classic continues to be a firm favourite around the world, notching up plays in 139 countries.

So here it is… Merry Xmas Everybody is most popular in its home nation of the United Kingdom, with listeners in the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark following close behind. Everybody’s having fun in Japan, Brazil, Iceland and The Bahamas too.

Based on data provided by PRS for Music, the organisation which represents the rights of over 165,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, the song has been streamed, downloaded, broadcast and performed in countries as far-reaching as Peru and Djibouti.

Earning the UK Christmas Number 1 slot in December 1973, Merry Xmas Everybody, co-written by Noddy Holder and Jimmy Lea, was the rock band’s sixth Number 1 hit, after beating Wizzard’s I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday to the top of the charts. Since its release 50 years ago, the track has regularly returned to the chart each December and clocked up 114 weeks on the UK Official Singles Chart overall.

Last year, during the festive period, Merry Xmas Everybody received over 3,376,507 seconds, or 5.5 continuous weeks, of UK radio airtime. Proving to be an enduring favourite with the British public, the song was most heard across the airwaves in Lincolnshire, Leicester, Stoke and Cornwall.

Over the last five decades, Merry Xmas Everybody has been covered numerous times, including a standout rendition from British rock band Oasis, who recorded an acoustic version in 2000 for the Christmas special of British sitcom The Royle Family, in the same year 90s dance-pop group Steps released a version and performed it on children’s television series Live & Kicking.

German alternative rock punk band, Beatsteaks, put their spin on it in 2010. With Robbie Williams including it on his 2019 album The Christmas Present, where he enlisted the vocals of jazz aficionado Jamie Cullum to feature.

More recently, Girls Aloud’s rendition is featured in online retailer Very’s 2023 Christmas campaign Let’s Make It Sparkle.

Speaking to PRS for Music’s M Magazine back in 2011 about the Christmas hit, Noddy Holder said: “We cut [Merry Xmas Everybody] in the US at the end of the hot summer of 1973. The studio was in an office block and we sang the chorus in the stairwell next to the studio to get that echoey effect. Four English blokes singing about Christmas… the office workers must have thought we were mad!

Then we took it back to England and played it to Polydor, and they flipped. It went straight to number one and sold one million copies in the first week. It was up to that point the fastest-selling single ever in the UK. We knew we had a big hit when we wrote it, but for it to be still going strong so many years later… well, we never imagined.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera To Publish His Memoir

Phil Manzanera, one of the UK’s best-known musicians and record producers, having shot to prominence in the early ‘70’s as the lead guitarist with the seminal band, Roxy Music, has written his memoir, titled ‘Revolución to Roxy’.

1 day ago
Michael Jackson Thriller vinyl
Michael Jackson Demo Tapes Removed From Sale

Michael Jackson's estate have successfully had some "extremely rare" unreleased recordings removed from sale.

2 days ago
The Masters Apprentices
Original AC/DC Drummer and Former Masters Apprentices Member Colin Burgess Dies Aged 77

Colin Burgess, the drummer for The Masters Apprentices and first drummer for AC/DC, has died at the age of 77.

3 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Speaks After Cancelled Italy Show Due To Health Reasons

Patti Smith has spoken out after her recent health emergency.

4 days ago
Bob Marley, Noise11, Photo
Lost Bob Marley Song Surfaces

The lost Bob Marley song ‘Selassie is the Chapel’ has been released.

4 days ago
Michael McDonald What A Fool Believes A Memoir
Michael McDonald Has A Memoir On the Way Co-Written By Paul Reisner

Michael McDonald will publish the story of his life in ‘What A Fool Believes: A Memoir’ and it is co-written by Mad About You star Paul Reisner.

5 days ago
Patti Smith performs her last Australian show at Festival Hall in Melbourne on Thursday 20 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Patti Smith Rushed To Hospital In Italy

Patti Smith is reported to have been given the all-clear after being rushed to hospital in Bologna, Italy on Tuesday (12 December).

5 days ago