Slayer To Reunite - Noise11.com

Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Slayer photo by Ros O'Gorman

Slayer To Reunite

by Paul Cashmere on February 25, 2024

Slayer will reunite five years after the end of their farewell tour for two festivals in the USA.

Slayer have been added to Riot Fest in Chicago and Louder than Life in Louisville, both in September. The band slipped the news out on their socials this week,

Slayer will feature Kerry King, Tom Araya, Paul Bostaph, and Gary Holt. King and Araya are founding members, Bostaph joined in 1992 and Holt joined in 2013. This is the 2013 to 2019 line-up.

Kerry King recently announced his first solo album ‘From Here I Rise’ will be released on 17 May, 2024.

