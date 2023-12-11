 Slipknot Plan Massive 25th Anniversary Tour - Noise11.com
Slipknot Plan Massive 25th Anniversary Tour

December 12, 2023

Slipknot are marking their 25th anniversary with a Europe and UK tour next December.

Slipknot have unveiled their ‘here comes the pain’ 2024 dates, which will kick off on December 5 at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, and wrap on December 20 at London’s The O2.

Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan said: “It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we’ve been back ever since.

“The memories I have from all those times are life-changing, and we’re ready to make more.

“I’m so excited to bring our 25 year anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you’ve never experienced before. It’s happening.”

Support comes from fellow metallers Bleed From Within.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 15, at 10am.

Meanwhile, Corey recently dismissed the idea Slipknot have settled on their new drummer.

The ‘Psychosocial’ rockers shocked fans earlier this month by announcing the “creative decision” that longtime drummer Jay Weinberg was no longer part of the band after nine years behind the kit.

Former Venom Inc. drummer Jeramie Kling has been fueling speculation he could be the replacement, sharing a graphic of the heavy metal icon’s logo.

He captioned the picture: “Drumming is simply a matter of timing. Bring it to you. Invite the chaos.”

And just last week, he referenced the group’s ‘Heretic Anthem’ with a picture of a new snare drum and the hashtag “#im666”.

However, frontman Corey has shut down the rumours and insisted the musician isn’t even on the band’s radar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) last month, he wrote: “To everyone wondering about our new drummer… It’s not him.

“Stop letting him troll you. He’s not even on the list. #hesnot666 (sic)”

The remaining members of Slipknot previously confirmed Jay’s departure in a statement thanking him “for his dedication and passion over the past ten years”.

The sticksman later admitted he had no idea he was going to be axed from the line-up.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: “I was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call that I did on the morning of November 5th; the news of which, most of you learned shortly after.

“However, I’ve been overwhelmed by – and truly grateful for – the outpouring of love and support I’ve received from this incredible community I consider to be my creative and artistic home.”

Slipknot’s December 2024 UK and Europe tour dates:

5 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
6 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle
8 Stuttgart, Germany – Schleyerhalle
9 Leipzig, Germany – Quarterback Immobilien Arena
11 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
12 Paris, France – Accorhotel Arena
14 Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
15 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
17 Manchester, UK – Co-op Live Arena
18 Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
20 London, UK – The O2

