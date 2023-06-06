 Snoop Dogg and Run DMC To Perform Together - Noise11.com
Snoop Dogg and Run DMC To Perform Together

by Music-News.com on June 6, 2023

in News

Snoop Dogg and Run-D.M.C. have been set to perform at an upcoming New York concert celebrating 50 years of the hip-hop genre.

Titled Hip-Hop 50 Live, the event has been scheduled for 11 August at Yankee Stadium, featuring performances from Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper Snoop Dogg, as well as Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, Eve, Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, Fat Joe, and others.

Run-D.M.C. have been set to headline the concert.

A ‘Pillars of Hip-Hop’ set has also been advertised, featuring DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell.

“I am honoured to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” Joseph Simmons of Run-D.M.C. stated in a press release. “Aug 11th is hip-hop’s 50th birthday! So… Up in the Bronx where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history! I am honoured to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you hip-hop!!!”

Grandmaster Caz, Kurtis Blow, Melle Mel, Roxanne Shanté, Scorpio, and the Sugar Hill Gang have also been named on the set list.

Back in February, the Grammy Awards hosted a 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration with artists including Missy Elliott, Big Boi, Run-D.M.C., Queen Latifah, Method Man, Public Enemy, Busta Rhymes, and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

