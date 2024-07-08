 Spice Girl Mel B To Receive Doctorate - Noise11.com
Spice Girl Mel B To Receive Doctorate

by Music-News.com on July 9, 2024

in News

Mel B is set to receive an honorary doctorate for her recent domestic abuse charity work.

It was announced on Monday that the former Spice Girl will be awarded a doctorate from Leeds Beckett University during a ceremony which will take place in August.

In recent years, Mel, real name Melanie Brown, has campaigned against domestic abuse and worked with charities including Women’s Aid, of which she is a patron.

In 2018, Mel B split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte after a decade together. Shortly after the split, Mel claimed the film producer had been emotionally and physically abusive throughout their relationship.

Stephen’s legal team have called the allegations “outrageous and unfounded”.

In a new statement, Mel revealed she is studying at Leeds Beckett University and has completed a course in trauma-informed care.

“Since leaving my marriage I’ve told friends and family I’d love to go to uni, but I don’t think people took it seriously,” she stated. “But this gave me an opportunity to actually do it.”

Mel continued, “I am proud to feel part of this university in my home town and proud to have come here as Melanie Brown, proud to have worked alongside other students and received excellent guidance from the teaching staff.”

Mel B opened up about moving in with her mum after leaving her marriage in an interview with the BBC in March.

“I wasn’t just emotionally and physically abused, there was all the financial abuse, too,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t realise that I didn’t have as much money as I thought I had. So I literally had to eat humble pie, live with my mum.”

