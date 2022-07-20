Steel Panther To Play Australian Dates In October - Noise11.com

Pisstake glam metal band Steel Panther will return to Australia in October.

Steel Panther came into existence around 2000 in West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip. The debut album ‘Feel The Steel’ was released in 2009. They followed that one up with ‘Balls Out’ in 2011, ‘All You Can Eat’ in 2014, ‘Lower The Bar’ in 2017 and ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ in 2019.

STEEL PANTHER

Heaps & Loads Australian Tour 2022

with special guests airborne

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle Entertainment Centre – Newcastle, NSW

Friday 21 October – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, NSW

Saturday 22 October – Eatons Hill – Brisbane, QLD

With – Dead Letter Circus, Devilskin, Lagerstein and Bare Bones

Sunday 23 October – Madge Caught Arena – Melbourne, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

