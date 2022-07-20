Steel Panther To Play Australian Dates In October - Noise11.com

Pisstake glam metal band Steel Panther will return to Australia in October.
Steel Panther came into existence around 2000 in West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip. The debut album ‘Feel The Steel’ was released in 2009. They followed that one up with ‘Balls Out’ in 2011, ‘All You Can Eat’ in 2014, ‘Lower The Bar’ in 2017 and ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ in 2019.
STEEL PANTHER
Heaps & Loads Australian Tour 2022
with special guests airborne
Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle Entertainment Centre – Newcastle, NSW
Friday 21 October – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, NSW
Saturday 22 October – Eatons Hill – Brisbane, QLD
With – Dead Letter Circus, Devilskin, Lagerstein and Bare Bones
Sunday 23 October – Madge Caught Arena – Melbourne, VIC
