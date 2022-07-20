 Steel Panther To Play Australian Dates In October - Noise11.com
Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Steel Panther To Play Australian Dates In October

by Paul Cashmere on July 20, 2022

in News

Pisstake glam metal band Steel Panther will return to Australia in October.

Steel Panther came into existence around 2000 in West Hollywood’s famed Sunset Strip. The debut album ‘Feel The Steel’ was released in 2009. They followed that one up with ‘Balls Out’ in 2011, ‘All You Can Eat’ in 2014, ‘Lower The Bar’ in 2017 and ‘Heavy Metal Rules’ in 2019.

STEEL PANTHER
Heaps & Loads Australian Tour 2022
with special guests airborne

Wednesday 19 October – Newcastle Entertainment Centre – Newcastle, NSW
Friday 21 October – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, NSW
Saturday 22 October – Eatons Hill – Brisbane, QLD
With – Dead Letter Circus, Devilskin, Lagerstein and Bare Bones
Sunday 23 October – Madge Caught Arena – Melbourne, VIC

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman Steel Panther: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber To Resume World Tour

Justin Bieber is to resume his Justice World Tour following a health scare earlier this year.

15 hours ago
Lady Gaga - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Kicks off Chromatica Ball Tour In Germany

Lady Gaga assured fans that she was feeling "more pain-free" than she has "in ages" as she kicked off The Chromatica Ball world tour in Germany over the weekend.

1 day ago
Limp Bizkit, Noise11, Photo
Limp Bizkit Postpone Euro Tour Due To Fred Durst Health Issues

Limp Bizkit have postponed their UK and European tour due to frontman Fred Durst's "personal health concerns".

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Pulls Out of Miami Festival

Kanye West has dropped out of his upcoming headlining performance at the Miami edition of Rolling Loud festival.

2 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Appears To Have Confirmed Swedish Police Run-In

Drake has seemingly confirmed he had an encounter with the police in Sweden last week.

2 days ago
Kanye West photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Sued For Unpaid Fees

Kanye West is being sued for $7 million (£5.9 million) for allegedly failing to pay a production company that worked on his Donda 2 release show and scrapped Coachella performance.

3 days ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
After The Cat Empire, Felix Riebl Starts His Solo Journey With ‘Everyday Amen’

Now that The Cat Empire is no more, Felix Riebl has a solo album coming. The first taste is the title track of the album ‘Everyday Amen’.

5 days ago