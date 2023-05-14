 Steve Lukather’s son Trev Lukather Premieres ‘The Sound’ - Noise11.com
Trev Lukather

Trev Lukather

Steve Lukather’s son Trev Lukather Premieres ‘The Sound’

by Paul Cashmere on May 14, 2023

in News

Trev Lukather, son of Toto’s Steve Lukather, has a new song ‘The Sound’

‘The Sound’ is Trev’s third single release of ‘You Wish’ in 2022 and ‘It’s Time’ earlier this year.

